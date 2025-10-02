The Unknown special report: an interview with Mia Ambrose

Chris Ambrose from a story on Frank Report

Chris Ambrose the litigation queen

Chris Ambrose is sue happy. According to a story in Frank Report, his lawsuits include one against Frank Parlato, Dr. Bandy Lee, his brother, and his godmother.

All those lawsuits didn’t translate into positive press until he sued Tina Swithin of One Mom’s Battle.

Tina Swithin from One Mom’s Battle’s website

Tina has strong opinions on topics like parental alienation and 50/50 custody, which has made her a controversial figure.

Tina is being sued for a blog post from a couple years ago where she called Ambrose a child molester.

She has accumulated some enemies, and those enemies appear to have triggered a media campaign on Chris Ambrose’s behalf after his lawsuit.

His parental alienation friends

Linda Gottlieb, the quack who performs reunification therapy, published something on LinkedIn which has since been removed.

Madison Welborne, the parental alienation crusader who told me she stands up for children and vets her stories, then published a long video on her YouTube channel which received a lot of traffic.

She mostly read from Ambrose’s motions, and the judicial orders which followed them, creating a narrative that Ambrose was alienated from his kids.

Madison did not respond to me when I pointed out that the man she was portraying as an innocent father was really a child molester.

So, along with Richard Luthmann, we interviewed Chris Ambrose’s adopted daughter, Mia Ambrose.

Mia sets the record straight

Mia said that her father was rarely around for most of her life until a plagiarism scandal ended his Hollywood career.

Mia said her father moved back to Connecticut where the rest of the family lived and attempted to form a relationship with his three adopted children; when that failed, he filed for divorce and simply wrestled custody, using the label of parental alienation against his ex-wife, Karen Riordan.

Mia said she was told one day that she needed to spend a weekend of with her adopted father.

Share

That weekend turned into years.

Mia said she tried to escape many times, but every time she ran away, Chris Ambrose found a way to force her back.

One time she ran and stayed with relatives in New York State. Mia told us that Ambrose got a restraining order and then employed local police to force her to come back.

Finally, when she was seventeen, she ran from his home one last time. She left all her belongings and stayed with friends until she turned eighteen, when she moved back in with her mom.

The Kassenoff connection

Mia also revealed some startling information: Allan Kassenoff has been advising Chris Ambrose, particularly on legal matters.

I reached out to Allan about this through Facebook messenger. His response is below.

Allan’s life turned upside down when his ex-wife, Catherine Kassenoff, published her suicide note before going to Switzerland for assisted suicide in the midst of what she described as a cancer battle.

He was fired from Greenberg Traurig before an article in The Free Press stopped the bleeding. He’s since started a divorce law practice.

Allan was quoting from Richard Luthmann’s article about Mia’s interview. That said, Allan sued influencer Robbie Harvey for his coverage, causing Robbie to remove all his videos, except this slobbering apology video.

Allan never sued me, and I stand by my reporting. I released videos of Allan screaming uncontrollably.

When even more disturbing video of Allan’s ex-wife surfaced, I reported on that.

In this interview, I noted that the disturbing part of this divorce was the frequent use of ex-parte and protective orders to achieve custody goals.

That said, Allan never responded to the question; it does appear that he is offering advice to Chris Ambrose.

Let’s see if The Free Press wants to do an update.