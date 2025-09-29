Jeremy Hales sadistic torture and stalking

A police report from Levy County, Florida, showing Jeremy Hales calling in four frivolous complaints for alleged protective order violations.

After enduring approximately two years of legal and cyber torture by Jeremy Hales, John Cook and Michelle Preston sat down with me to talk about it.

More CPS madness

They agreed to the interview after Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers visited their property in Otter Creek, Florida for the thirty-fifth time.

“Just the most insane allegations,” Michelle said, describing the most recent allegations. “This time was- and I’ll change my words- we poop in buckets, which has been something that’s been all along. We have nowhere to dump it, so there’s buckets all around here.”

She said the allegations also accused Michelle’s five-year-old adopted daughter of not being potty trained, in diapers, not registered for school, and that their property smelled.

In other visits, they’ve been accused of allowing drugs on the property, using drugs, giving drugs to the five-year-old, and leaving a gun unattended.

“We’ve been drug tested, what, fifteen times,” John said.

Each investigation came back unfounded, when CPS determines there is insufficient evidence to sustain the allegation.

John and Michelle told me they do not blame CPS for this harassment; instead, they blame YouTuber Jeremy Hales and his minions- including my former friend Megan Fox.

A screenshot of Megan’s shameful appearance on What the Hales where Megan falsely alleged that Michelle had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP)

In January, Megan falsely claimed on Hales’ show that Michelle had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP); Megan claimed that Michelle was likely lying when she said her daughter had Glutaric Acidemia Type 1 (GA1) because an anonymous source claimed Michelle’s story didn’t make sense.

Michelle produced a letter from her daughter’s doctor, confirming the diagnosis.

Megan has remained quiet since this bombshell letter was released but she has allowed Hales minions to claim the letter is a forgery.

As such, I had Michelle describe the treatment she provides her daughter. That portion of the interview is below.

The bogus out of state protective order

Frivolous calls to CPS are not the only way that Hales has tortured John and Michelle.

He also got a bogus protective order in Ohio, where he has another property. That order was triggered by an email Michelle sent to the mayor’s office in Peninsula, Ohio, the town where he has that property.

That was enough for Kandi O’Conner, the idiot magistrate from Summit County, Ohio, to grant Hales a two-year protective order. Hales, a biological male, even qualified under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Michelle told me she was encouraged by a friend who was working with Hales to send the email.

John and Michelle said they’ve been reticent to do interviews because the idiot magistrate told all parties not to put this matter on-line.

That hasn’t stopped Hales from milking the protective order for content.

To borrow from Animal Farm, “all court orders are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

He has driven by their house numerous times, attempting to create a violation.

He’s also called the Levy County Sheriffs, falsely claiming the protective order was violated.

“Being that Jeremy is allegedly in fear that ‘physical harm’ or ‘mental distress’ may come to him as a result of interactions with John or Lynette, I found it odd that he would intentionally slow his driving speed while driving in front of the property.” One police report stated.

The bogus criminal charges

John also told me that he was in jail for forty-one days, after an interaction orchestrated by Hales.

“There was a character who kept going by back and forth,” John told me, “I went out to the road to see who it was. They stopped; I backed away from him.”

He said the individual pointed something at him.

This started a confrontation until police were called.

“The cops took his word that I pointed a gun at him, which I didn’t.” John told me.

This guy didn’t live in Oter Creek; he returned to Illinois and refused to come back to Florida to testify.

The charges were then dropped; John said that this guy, last name West, said in a post that Jeremy told him that he needed content.

Check out this part of the interview below.