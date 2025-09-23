Cancel culture strikes again: an interview with David Esslinger

Big X accounts calling for civil war

I have been critical of conservatives engaging in cancel culture, but it’s liberals who created it and perfected it.

Danesh Noshirvan has made it into a business model, and now he has his sights set on David Esslinger.

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Esslinger called for a civil war.

“Mr. President I implore you: call for a civil war,” he said.

He woke the day after posting it to find it had been viewed by more than ten thousand people.

He said that Charlie Kirk’s murder, along with many liberals celebrating it, caused his emotions to get the better of him.

After speaking with friends, he thought better and removed it.

David told Richard and me that he rarely goes on social media; this was his first post in years.

The whole thing may have ended there, except internet provocateur Danesh Noshirvan, who boasts millions of followers, captured the video and started making videos of his own.

In one video, Esslinger was identified, who made an apology video after being identified.

Since, Esslinger’s life is a living hell. He told us his kids were moved away. He’s moved out of his residence, and he stopped working.

He was doxed; people showed up at his residence and made threats.

Some of the internet mob even recruited local gangbangers, he told us, to threaten him.

Rich Luthmann said this is standard operating procedure for Danesh and his internet.

It’s the kind of pressure which led to Texas teacher Aaron De La Torre to commit suicide.

It won’t end soon; Danesh made another video mocking his apology yesterday.

Danesh’s attorney, Nick Chiapetta, responded to my query with the following response, which stated in part.

I did review all of the materials and it appears that you forgot to mention that Esslinger's public apology was addressed as well. See

thatdaneshguy A post shared by @thatdaneshguy

Luthmann's and Esslinger's statements in the video is obviously a smear job. I will give you some credit for your push back on certain issues. And at the end of day, Essinger did expressly call for a civil war online. I do not care how bad of day anyone is having; it is absolutely unacceptable to incite violence in the way Esslinger did. Esslinger's public apology was the correct way to accept responsibility for his actions.

I noted that big Twitter accounts like Libs of TikTok, from the photo at the top, also called for a civil war. Danesh has not tried to cancel them, because he can’t.

Danesh is no different than a schoolyard bully. He picks on someone he perceives as weaker than him. The internet is his schoolyard.