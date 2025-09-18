The Unknown Episode 56: conservatives embrace cancel culture, criminalizing speech, and censorship

Scott Presler wants to cancel a liberal for calling Republicans “bad people” in August.

On the latest episode of The Unknown, Richard Luthmann and I debated conservatives who have embraced cancel culture and censorship since Charlie Kirk’s death, who championed free speech.

The debate occurred before several startling updates. When Richard and I debated this yesterday, conservatives had only targeted anyone dancing on Kirk’s grave.

A wave of firings since conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder has brought a harsh reminder that workers’ free speech rights go only as far as their bosses allow. TV commentators, airline workers, a nurse, police officers, teachers and others have faced suspensions or lost their jobs. Top Trump administration officials and other Kirk allies have vowed to expose anyone who condones the killing and ensure they pay a price – though some people who have been fired insist they reject both the violence and Kirk’s views on race, gender norms and other hot button issues.

I had a problem with it because they were targeting anyone, no matter their significance in the world. Justine Bateman said Trump’s election would end cancel culture upon his election: boy was she wrong.

Richard and I discussed this with Arizona Republican State Representative Rachel Keshel, when we interviewed her earlier this week. That portion of the broadcast is below.

Since the broadcast, I noticed that influential Republican Scott Presler called for a Pennsylvania professor to be canceled because he called Republicans “bad people” in August.

Then, Jimmy Kimmel’s show was canceled after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to pull ABC’s license if they didn’t yank him.

“We can do this the hard way or the easy way,” Carr stated hours before Kimmel’s show was axed.

Hypocrite Brendan Carr previously claiming government won’t do exactly what he did to Kimmel.

Kimmel committed the mortal sin- in the current environment- of saying the wrong thing against Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel stated on his show, “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

The statement, while technically true, implied that the assassin was MAGA rather than leftist.

Then, last night President Trump designated Antifa a terrorist organization.

In between, Trump’s Attorney General falsely claimed that hate speech is not protected and could be prosecuted, “There's free speech and then there's hate speech…Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It's a crime. For far too long, we've watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over."

Bondi’s statement is at odds with the landmark US Supreme Court case US Vs Watts, in which Mr. Watts stated, “If they ever make me carry a rifle the first man I want to get in my sights is L.B.J”

Bondi later walked back her statement.

Charlie Kirk didn’t think hate speech should be criminalized.

{I’ve previously cited Watts in defending Paul Boyne’s actions, which Bondi seemed to suggest were criminal}

It’s a far cry from President Donald Trump who signed an executive order on day one “restoring free speech and ending censorship.”

Since, he’s sued anyone who looks at him funny, deported anyone who said the wrong thing, threatened to yank licenses, and deemed political opponents terrorists.

His cheerleaders- they’ve been cheering. Megyn Kelly struggled to justify government pressure leading to Jimmy Kimmel’s removal.

Megyn justified her bloodlust for censorship through whataboutism, except Trump’s executive order barred censorship, and when the government pressures a media company to take someone off the air, that’s censorship.

Megyn previously claimed that the lawsuit against her nemesis Don Lemon, which was dismissed, was really secretly settled in the accuser’s favor. She embraced the accuser and interviewed him multiple times before the lawsuit was dropped.

Rather than admit mistake, she created this ludicrous new narrative.

She recently called Candace Owens, who still claims that Birgitte Macron is secretly a man, brilliant.

So, she’s definitely in a position to show moral outrage over blatantly false statements.

Megyn has no problem with free speech encroachment because it’s the other team being censored, but Republicans won’t be in charge forever.

Democrats will come for her soon enough.