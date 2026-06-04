Kevin Tower sends startling message from prison

Note: in the podcast, I interviewed Lindy Morelli of Lighthouse in Scranton about what’s happening with Kevin Tower in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

I’ve known Kevin Tower nearly a decade, and I documented how he was wrongfully convicted of murdering his two uncles in 1995.

After he was convicted, he developed an airtight alibi, and a key witness against him recanted her story. That evidence was not enough to overturn his conviction, so he has been imprisoned for thirty years for a crime he did not commit.

Over the last couple months, he’s been sending me through JPay numerous emails with cryptic statements. In one, he suggested he was on the verge of being released.

I am currently working on twelve things, starting from the least significant to the greatest. If someone could get out of prison that was serving natural life, you would think it would be me after you learn what the twelve things are. I would hope I would not run into any problems along the way. There has been some staff corruption involved along the way. I would rather not go into that, as I would assume they would prefer I not get into that. It involves felonies. Several people would loose (sic) their jobs if I reported it. It does not involve the facility that I am currently at. I am expecting them to cooperate wholeheartedly and help push for my expedient release. My release does not depend on that information, nor does it require it. I would rather not report it, as the public would be shocked by the behavior and corruption. There is a paper trail and third-party witnesses. I want to keep this positive and not get into the mud when it is not necessary.

Prisoners always believe they are on the verge of being released so this wasn’t that unusual for communications with a prisoner.

Yesterday, I received a startling email.

The Director of the MDOC is retaliating against me for reporting her. She told them to pack me up tonight and send me to level four and expose me and spread false rumors about me that I am gay (which is a lie) so I am attack or killed because of my history with the FBI and MSP. Please keep an eye on me. I need all of your help. Call the Governor’s office and internal affairs.

Kevin’s life was in danger.