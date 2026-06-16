Michael Volpe Investigates follow up: an interview with Kevin Tower

Kevin Tower has been in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) prison system for almost thirty years for a crime he didn’t commit.

On July 5, 1995, his two uncles- Ron and Paul Tower- went missing.

Kevin was arrested on July 19, 1995. Ron and Paul Tower’s dead bodies were found on July 26, 1995.

Three pieces of evidence were key to his conviction. He had taken and forged checks from his uncles shortly before they disappeared; he previously acknowledged this to me.

A friend testified that she found a bloody knife in his car. That friend, Becky Cochrane, has since recanted in an affidavit.

He also sent a letter from prison calling the murders “a mistake.”

Years after his conviction, he developed an airtight alibi. He was approximately a hundred miles away from his uncles’ property on the day they went missing. His defense team dug up a receipt from a video store.

Had this receipt been entered into evidence during his trial, he would have been found not guilty, however, the bar to reverse a conviction is much higher.

Prosecutors argued that since his uncles weren’t found for nearly three weeks, they could have been killed any time between July 5 and July 26. Since Kevin did not have an alibi for the entire three weeks, it wasn’t enough to overturn the conviction.

Despite serving natural life for a crime he didn’t commit, Kevin adjusted to prison life fairly well until October 2025.