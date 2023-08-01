Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Gus Zucco's avatar
Gus Zucco
Aug 2, 2023

Cordell are total crooks. They fleeced me out of $5K

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JOEL FRITTS's avatar
JOEL FRITTS
Aug 2, 2023

Justice follows

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