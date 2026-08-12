Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann
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That does not mean Miller gets a free pass, and it does not mean Emily Moreno’s allegations should be ignored. Abuse claims, gun claims, scalding-water claims, custody filings, medical-record allegations, and the admitted release of private child images all deserve scrutiny. But family court also has its own species of predator: lawyers who gin up conflict, consultants who monetize trauma, evaluators who stretch cases, and political operatives who exploit divorce wreckage for power. The people pushing hardest on the fallout are not neutral guardians of women and children. Many are hardcore lefties waving Palestinian flags who would love to steal a safe Republican congressional seat by turning a family catastrophe into a political weapon. I do not trust any of these assholes. Not Miller’s camp. Not the lawyers. Not the consultants. Not the activists. Not the media scavengers. Follow the child, the money, the filings, and the incentives.

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