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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is where Republicans need to stop flinching. Max Miller is not worth a safe Republican seat. The district should be winnable if the nominee is not carrying a domestic-abuse scandal, a child-endangerment fight, an Ethics Committee investigation, and a public file-dump disaster involving his own toddler. Miller denies the allegations, but politics is not a criminal trial. Candidate fitness matters. Judgment matters. Family values matter. Trump may feel torn because Miller was his aide, but Emily Moreno was in Trumpworld too, and Bernie Moreno is now a sitting U.S. senator watching his family get put through hell. The GOP does not need to defend every man with an “R” after his name. It needs to defend the seat, the child, the voters, and the standard. If Miller stays, Democrats get a weapon in a race they should not even be competitive in. If Republicans replace him, they likely keep the seat and end the bleeding.

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