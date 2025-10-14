If you believe I wrote this affidavit, I have some swampland in Mogadishu, Somalia to sell you.

I made two interesting appearances in the last few days. Last week, I appeared, alongside Richard Luthmann, with Tom Lemons, on his show Real Talk.

The interview happened after Rich and I interviewed Tom on our show, The Unknown.

The Independent Press

With Tom, Rich and I discussed the roots of our journalism careers and the importance of independent journalism.

I first started in journalism investigating the corrupt relationship between Emory University and Grady Hospital, where Emory Medical School students did their training.

That investigation also produced my first scalp, when Emory University General Counsel Kent Alexander resigned, after my articles.

This started a career based on investigative journalism, focused on stories brought to me by whistleblowers.

In 2013, I did a story entitled Kids snatched ‘without warrants, without evidence’. That took me down the rabbit hole of family court.

In the intervening decade, I have seen family court coverage increase dramatically.

Looking for a follow up, I asked around about news stories written about family courts. Several activists came back to two people: Keith Harmon Snow, who had then written a fifty thousand word article which would eventually turn into the book Worst Interest of the Child and Anne Stevenson, who was then writing for the Washington Times. While both have done good work, it says a lot that two people- and two people only- were identified for coverage an entire segment of corruption. Today, many different reporters have gained reputations for providing significant coverage of family court and CPS. This includes me, Megan Fox, Patrick Howley, Petr Svab, Ann Vandersteel, James White (of Northwest Liberty News), Mike Hixenbaugh, along with local reporters like Nick Oschsner, Ed Ferrier (of the Ferrier Files), and the legendary investigative reporter Wayne Dolcefino. Hixenbaugh is an investigative reporter for NBC, countering the notion that the MSM provides no coverage.

Tom Lemons has also covered family court issues, though I didn’t mention him in the article cited. While the MSM has begun to do more work in family court, this story continues to be driven by independent press.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith and Jaguar Wright

I also appeared again on Two Lee’s in a Pod. For now, the interview is not available on YouTube because I said a bad word- rape- twenty-nine times, but you can find the interview here.

With Lisa, I caught everyone up on the ongoing saga of Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who claimed to be raped by Sean Combs, pled no contest to two rapes, while claiming those were setups to cover up for Combs rape.

His story was backed up by many documents, but those documents fell apart on close examination. He was the subject of the podcast, Suing Diddy.

A federal judge, Judith Levy, also concluded that Smith filed numerous false documents, including doctored affidavits.

Despite being exposed by the podcast- hosted by Jack Laurence- me, and a federal judge, Smith got a sympathetic ear in singer and songwriter, Jaguar Wright. When I wrote to her warning of Smith’s malfeasance, her producer responded by issuing a cease-and-desist email.

Formal Notice Regarding Defamatory Threats and Intimidation Mr. Volpe, My name is Villalobos Body and I am the producer for Jaguar Wright. This message serves as a formal notice that your email dated Oct. 9th 2025 has been received, documented, and preserved. Your communication contains statements that are defamatory, threatening, and made with the clear intent to intimidate and interfere with protected speech and reporting activity. Your explicit statement that my “credibility will be destroyed” if Jaguar Wright does not comply with your demands constitutes a direct threat, which I take very seriously. Be advised that I have evidence — including an affidavit attesting to false statements you made, and records demonstrating contradictions in the claims you now circulate publicly and privately. These materials have been preserved and may be submitted as exhibits in any appropriate legal proceeding. Your attempt to coerce or dissuade Jaguar Wright from covering matters of public interest through threats of reputational harm is improper, unethical, and may expose you to civil liability, including but not limited to defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference. You are hereby placed on notice: Any further communications of this nature will be treated as harassment and intimidation. Any defamatory statements you make or disseminate will be preserved for use in civil or criminal proceedings. I would suggest that you cease from issuing threats or defamatory claims against me or any associated parties. Nothing in this communication is actually a waiver of my legal rights and remedies, all of which are explicitly reserved. Any further threats or defamatory statements will result in immediate legal action without further notice. Sincerely, Villalobos Body

Wright even decided to read from a doctored transcript which Derrick submitted as an exhibit in one court filing. The transcript has a bogus court transcriber, among many problems with it.

Her producer has threatened to release an affidavit he got from Derrick, supposedly written by me, in which “I” claim to have been paid $12,000 by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Worthy is responsible for Derrick’s two sentences. He claims she was Combs fixer, however, as I said, this is based on fabricated documents.

Jaguar may be softening her stance; the latest email I got from her producer suggests she may be figuring out Derrick is full of crap.

Again Mr Volpe, You have no need to contact jaguar wright about retracting anything or requesting an interview. You essentially threatened her in your first email and now you are harassing her. Please let us conduct our investigation and we will come to our conclusion (emphasis mine). Be well.

Jaguar appears to want to transition to serious documentary work.

She’s confused about how things work. She made a series of bogus statements about Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, someone I investigated.

I urged her to listen to the podcast and look at the documents I provided.

She responded by threatening to sue and release a bogus affidavit.

To now claim, as Mr. Body did, that she doesn’t want to hear from me is bizarre and unfair.

She’s threatening to release false information about me. This is not the time to cover her ears.