Unscrupulous California lawyer facing even more trouble

Attorney Ken Catanzarite

An unscrupulous California attorney is facing even more scrutiny, according to a recent order in his bar disciplinary case.

Ken Catanzarite has been scamming people for years, but until recently, he didn’t land in the California bar’s radar.

Given its history, that isn’t surprising.

That changed in the last year.

In September, I first reported that the bar had cited Catanzarite for repeatedly filing frivolous filings after losing in an arbitration.

Catanzarite’s defense was that he was a narcissist who had an episode.

The diagnosis was initially revealed when the California bar attorney, Eli Morgenstern, noted in a filing on August 7, 2026, which argued that Catanzarite refused to take responsibility for his action.

Catanzarite made no mention of the diagnosis being revealed until after I published my first article on September 18, 2026. After that all hell broke loose, and Catanzarite issued a flood of motions and other legal filings.

from the California bar disciplinary court docket

Catanzarite wanted Morgenstern sanctioned, the case dismissed, some of the docket sealed, and more.

The judge presiding over the case, Judge Alison Worthington, largely denied Catanzarite’s requests; in so doing, Judge Worthington revealed that Catanzarite was facing a bevy of legal troubles.

Judge Worthington revealed that Catanzarite’s clients were in arbitration with him over the same case, and there is a separate investigation by the bar into further malfeasance against him.

Catanzarite represented plaintiffs in a dispute involving a California corporation, PLANTATIONS AT HAYWOOD 1, LLC. Unsatisfied with the proceeds of the sale of a property, Catanzarite tried to recover more in damages on behalf of his client. Only, an arbitrator called his argument “legal wishful thinking.”

Unhappy with the arbitration, Catanzarite filed numerous frivolous appeals, which landed him the hotseat with the bar.

He may have done more because Judge Worthington’s order stated that his former clients are in arbitration over, “breach of fiduciary duty, breach of loyalty, concealment, and communication failures toward former clients.”

While the specifics are unclear, Justin Beck has seen first-hand how Catanzarite manipulates cases.

Catanzarite, Justin told me, has a habit of taking multiple sides on a particular case, even if his numerous representations create a conflict. He doesn’t always tell clients of his prior representation. His actions often pit current clients against previous clients.

Check out my interview from 2023 with Justin where we explored his case in more detail.

Catanzarite and his attorney, Erin Joyce, did not respond to emails for comment. Joyce has recently asked off the case.

In her motion to withdraw, Joyce cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser for Orange County.

Here are the previous articles in the series. Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8. Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25. Part 26, Part 27, Part 28, Part 29, Part 30, Part 31, Part 33, Part 34, Part 35, Part 36, Part 37, Part 38, Part 39, Part 40, Part 41, Part 42, Part 43, Part 44, Part 45, Part 46, Part 47, Part 48, Part 49, Part 50, Part 51, Part 52, Part 53, Part 54, Part 55, Part 56, Part 57, Part 58, Part 59, Part 60, Part 61, Part 62, Part 63, Part 64, Part 65, Part 66, and Part 67.