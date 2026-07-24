Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the family-court machine at its ugliest: no witnesses, no evidence, no meaningful inquiry, just a robe, a microphone, and a mother ordered into submission. If the reporting is accurate, McThenia treated alleged abuse evidence, interstate jurisdiction, protective-order conflict, revenge-porn concerns, and child safety as distractions from her predetermined narrative. That is not judging. That is coercive courtroom management. Children are not luggage to be routed by judicial ego. Mothers are not defendants because they sought protection. When judges bully litigants instead of building records, due process dies first. Then children pay the price.

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