Judge Paige McThenia from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Note: an audio of the shocking April 30, 2026, hearing is below.

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A North Carolina judge with a history of giving kids to abusers bullied, yelled, and threatened a woman in an April 2026 hearing while handing another child to a suspected abuser.

Folks in the Charlotte area- Mecklenburg County- are familiar with Judge Paige McThenia because she was on the tail end of Jacque Kent’s child custody case.

That case received lots of local attention after Kent’s son tested positive for marijuana while in his father’s care. Despite that positive test, several judges continued granting custody to her ex-husband.

One of those judges was Judge Paige McThenia.

On July 15, Kent’s attorney, Anastasia Cowan, filed an emergency motion asking the court to remove the toddler from his father’s home. Judge Paige McThenia, who took the case over after Judge Smith’s recusal, signed an order returning the child to Jacque Kent under a temporary custody order. Just before Graham was set to turn his son over to Kent, he took his son for a drug test. On July 20, the lab sent Graham the results showing no detectable levels of marijuana in his hair sample. Graham’s attorney, Steve DeCillis, filed an emergency custody motion claiming Kent’s positive test was a “false hair follicle” test, but DeCillis did not detail exactly what he meant by that and he did not offer any explanation in the order. DeCillis also would not explain his allegation concerning the positive drug test when we found him outside the courthouse after the hearing. “Everything I have to say I’ll say it in court,” DeCillis told Barr. “Can you tell us what you were arguing, specifically, that was false about the hair follicle test on Roman Kent?” Barr asked. “Everything I have to say I say in the courtroom, thank you,” DeCillis said before walking toward the courthouse parking garage. Joshua Graham also did not respond when asked if he ever exposed his son to marijuana. DeCillis’ July 22 motions state that Graham “vehemently” denies doing so. One week after awarding Kent sole temporary custody on July 15, Judge Paige McThenia signed another emergency order on July 22, removing Roman Kent from his mother’s home and ordering him back into his father’s custody.

On April 30, 2026, Judge McThenia continued living up to her tyrannical reputation as she screamed and bullied her way through a hearing in the John Preysner V Thi Preysner child custody case.

John Preysner is on audio tape abusing his toddler daughter in December 2025.

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He’s on audio screaming at the toddler.

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He’s released nude photos of his wife, and he was previously put into guardianship in Massachusetts.

John Preysner hung up on me when I asked him if he abuses his kids. His attorney, Eric Trosch, did not return an email for comment.

None of that evidence concerned Judge McThenia during the April hearing. Instead, she bullied Thi Preysner right from the beginning.

Judge McThenia was facing a legal quandary that day. John Preysner filed for custody in Mecklenburg County in February 2026. Prior to that, Thi filed for a protective order in Mecklenburg County which was dismissed.

She subsequently filed multiple protective orders in Orange County, California, including one which was granted temporarily days prior.

The kids lived with Thi in California but for less than six months, but the children were included in the protective order.

This normally creates a jurisdictional blackhole which judges tread lightly.

Not Judge McThenia.

She screamed at Thi, called her a liar, and ignored the Orange County protective order.

She claimed that Orange County determined they had no jurisdiction over John, despite the active protective order.

The North Carolina practice book requires her to confer with the California judge.

“Anytime the court becomes aware that an action is pending in another state or that another state has entered a custody order, the North Carolina judge must immediately communicate with the judge in the other state to resolve the emergency, protect the safety of the parties and the child, and determine a period for the duration of the temporary order.” The practice book states.

Judge McThenia ignored that. She never conferred with the California judge and ignored the temporary protective order (TPO).

Judge McThenia was up in arms because she believed that Thi lied. Thi did not list the North Carolina custody case on the TPO form.

Thi told Judge McThenia that she thought since there was no custody order in place she didn’t need to list it.

This was not good enough for Judge McThenia: “Does your client wish to amend her statement,” Judge McThenia asked rhetorically of Thi’s attorney during the hearing.

Thi told me that she initially went to California temporarily but stayed after her daughter developed a serious skin condition which needed treatment.

photo of Thi’s child’s leg

Judge McThenia, during the hearing, dismissed the concern referring to it as a minor skin condition.

Thi told me that after spending time in California she realized she was an abuse victim.

She pursued a protective order after that.

This is a legal strategy, and it is often part of the silver bullet strategy, however, John validated her concerns with his actions after she moved.

After receiving a prior protective order, John appeared to violate it by sending her a text message, “bitch.”

John’s attorney quickly filed an affidavit claiming he mistakenly sent this text message because he was searching for text messages with that word on John’s phone. Below is part of his statement.

Part of Eric Trosch’s statement on John Preysner’s behalf

Trosch is married to Elizabeth Trosch, a fellow judge in Mecklenburg County.

Thi told me she doesn’t believe that the text message was sent by mistake. Trosch, in the hearing April 30, used her continued insistence that John sent the text message as another example of her lying.

John also shared nude photos of Thi in a Dropbox. Those photos were sent to attorneys and available on-line.

Part of a photo John Preysner took. The full photo has breats exposed.

John Preysner has argued that Thi absconded with their children and is keeping them away for no reason.

Judge McThenia accepted that argument, however, she did it without hearing any evidence.

On April 30, 2026, no witnesses were called; no evidence was entered into the record.

Judge McThenia spent most of the hearing yelling at Thi. She nearly jailed her before ordering her into a conference room until a plane ticket was bought for her kids to come back from California to Charlotte.

John has had custody since.