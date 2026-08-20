TUG is my biggest fan. He reads everything I write and shares some of my work.

It’s time for another edition of my back and forth with Matthew Lewis AKA That Umbrella Guy (TUG).

He once had a thriving YouTube channel covering popular legal cases like Depp/Herd. During that trial, his videos routinely got 50,000-200,000 views.

For the last two years, he’s done nothing but cover YouTuber Jeremy Hales, and his multitude of frivolous lawsuits.

Rather than exposing Hales legal bullying, TUG acts as Hales’ bitch. Not surprising, his viewership has tanked and he’ll soon be a cautionary YouTube story. Today, his videos struggle to get 10,000 views.

On average, a YouTube channel should get between 10-15% of its subscriber base per video, so his videos should be doing between 37,00-51,000.

Don’t be like TUG and piss away a good thing they’ll say.

This was the topic of our latest conversation.