Prior to being chummy with Matthew Lewis, AKA That Umbrella Guy (TUG), the so-called David Rickards called him a “manipulator”.

For approximately three years, YouTuber Jeremy Hales has legally tortured his Otter Creek, Florida, neighbors, Michelle Preston and John Cook, by suing them frivolously in federal and state courts in Florida and Ohio.

His perverse strategy was to make enough content to cover costs and make money by convincing his low information fans that his cynical strategy was noble.

He’s lost on the merits in court every time. In the meantime, he created thousands of hours of YouTube content highlighting victories like serving people.

The fake drama could only last so long. For the last couple months, little has progressed in the court cases still ongoing. Hales has resorted to doing storage wars type content to fill the gap.

With the storyline waning, Hales and his posse needed drama to keep his low information fans occupied.

They recycled an old storyline.

Back in late 2024, Hales critic Lisa Lee, of the YouTube channel Two Lees in a Pod, received tens of thousands of donations from a mysterious British magnate, David Rickards.

The funds were supposed to go to a variety of projects to help Michelle, John, and Michelle’s daughter while they dealt with legal torture.

According to Lisa, the only instructions from Rickards along with his PayPal donations was “fuck Germ (the insulting nickname for Jeremy Hales).”

The relationship fractured in January 2025 and soon after Hales and his crew accused Lisa of theft and embezzlement.

I wrote an in-depth story about this conjured up story earlier.

Rickards has shouted fraud recently.

He’s provided no evidence. He wouldn’t even provide me any screenshots of his donations or evidence that he had an agreement with Lisa for how the money was spent. He claimed he created a 119-page PDF but won’t release it.

I had seven questions to start my investigation.

1) why did you initially give Lisa money

2) how much did you give her, in what increments, and dates of each payment?

3) what instructions did you provide for each payment?

4) Lisa said you cut off contact early January 2025. What do you say and can you provide evidence to back it up?

5) can you provide this 119 page PDF you refer to?

6) It seems like things fell apart in early 2025. Why are you making so much noise now?

7) what agreement did you have with Lisa and can you provide any of this agreement in writing?

Rickards responded, “wow, watch the video everything you asked is in the videos.”

Others responded as well, namely TUG, whose YouTube channel has become 24/7 pro-Hales propaganda.

TUG has covered this contrived controversy dozens of time, including speaking with Rickards.

In August, Rickards warned me in an email about TUG, calling him a manipulator.

TUG can’t answer questions; he knows nothing.

He responds with dumb insults, hoping no one notices that he can’t answer questions.

Below is how he responded to the seven questions.

1. The reason he gave was for the kid, you woman manipulating piece of trash. These scumbags ran fundraisers throughout the back end of 2024. A LOT of people gave. Many have complained. You could research, but the blindness is real when Michael’s at the wheel. 2. The RECEIPTS are posted. They have been for almost 2 YEARS. Even SHE admitted the totals btw - until she didnt because..well, a real journo could answer that without breaking a sweat. 3. ANSWER WAS POSTED - AGAIN. She ran ENTIRE STREAMS as FUNDRAISERS to “help a family in need.” Only a woman-using moron would say running streams as fundraisers require instructions in the aftermath. The instructions by the way would be building the fucking thing she promised to most, but not to MR SUBSTAK. 4. Lisa fucked David over publicly in Jan 2025. Ask her for the videos she tried hiding. And maybe ask why wanting to know about a nest of felons surroundings your donations is a problem too. But you’d know that if you werent embedded with said felons. 5. Bwahahaha! RESEARCH IT YOURSELF, dipshit. Its ALL in the VIDEO. Again, if this was a woman to exploit, youd be all over it. You LAZY fucking loser. 6. David NEVER stopped making noise. Why? Because Lisa NEVER stopped targeting him. You’d know that if you actually paid attention to the shit you shill write about. 7. Agreement? Bwahahahaha! Covering for charity fraud, baby. The contract is in the promises publicly made. Build a barn. Giving the money back by Jan 2026 is not completed.

The problem was that his answers made no sense.