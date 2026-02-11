Jason Rubin from his company’s website

Months after declaring the Flint trust had “zero liquidity”, the trustee found just enough liquidity pay himself and his lawyer handsomely.

Jason Rubin was appointed as the trustee on the Flint trust in the summer of 2024.

On March 31, 2025, Rubin submitted a declaration in which he stated, “there was zero liquidity to fund anything,” in the trust.

Rubin made this point multiple times in the declaration, stating again, “I learned about various issues related to the three real properties owned by the Trust, and the total lack of liquidity to resolve any of them.”

Months later, Rubin found liquidity and paid himself and his cohorts a total of over $100,000. This amount included $55,229.75 to himself and another $71,710.00 to his attorney, Justin Gold.

Seeking answers, I reached out to Mr. Gold and Mr. Rubin. Mr. Gold provided this response.

The Trust was illiquid and then my client obtained a Court Order to obtain a loan to pay specific expenses, including a mortgage that was in serious arrearage. In other words, you are referring to a filing by my client from 2024. Regarding the fees, they were approved by the Court and Mike Flint consented to that approval while in Court in June 12, 2025.

The judge who approved those fees was Judge Megan Wagner.

Even this explanation is dubious. Mr. Rubin, in his declaration, also claimed that a loan was nearly impossible.

Mike Flint and Guy Flint have opposed everything, and/or not cooperated to make this Trust practically impossible to administer. In their world, they want to do everything possible to maintain the status quo of the Trust owning the three properties. I do not see how that is possible. Mike and Guy have objected to the sale of both Goodwin and Norton and objected to procuring a loan on Highland. I repeatedly, either myself or through counsel, asked them to propose a plan as to how the Trust liabilities could be paid and the status quo remain. Other than invoking Sandra DeMeo (see below), the proposals were impractical at best. For example, Mike Flint repeatedly urged me to obtain a reverse mortgage on Highland in lieu of a loan. I informed both him and this Court about how that was impossible since I was not an owner of the property of a certain age who resided in the property, as the law covering reverse mortgages required. Furthermore, had a reverse mortgage been obtained, because of the way reverse mortgages are paid off, that would almost guarantee that the Highland property would not have any equity left after Mike and Guy passed away and the Trust was to be distributed to the remainder beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries of the Flint trust are Mike and Guy Flint; it was their parents who created it.

Initially, the trust was worth millions, with real estate capable of generating enough income for both brothers so they wouldn’t work.

Now, the trust hangs by a thread. All the remaining properties may need to be sold, due to financial mismanagement by many people appointed in a fiduciary capacity.

Mr. Rubin, according to Mike Flint, is the latest person with a fiduciary duty to benefit himself at the expense of the trust.

Mike Flint, in an email, rejected Gold’s explanations as spin. He stated in an email that he agreed the accounting was accurate but, “No where does (it) specifically state that I approve of payments to Rubin and when.”

Mike said he wanted to reverse mortgage to provide income until he died, not a traditional loan like the one Rubin took to pay himself.

Mike also noted that the trust stated that the trustee could not charge the trust any more than $10,000 per year, far less than the $55,000 that Rubin charged.

Mr. Gold declined to address that when I asked a follow up.

Mark Herrick is the attorney for Guy Flint and he echoed those thoughts.

“So, the short answer is that Jason took out a loan on the highland house so he could pay himself. The full answer is: It’s outrageous to say the least.” Herrick stated in an email. “Instead of helping an estate and serving a fiduciary (Jason’s client's are supposed to come first, and the client is the Flint trust. Instead of making every effort to preserve the trust he is making every effort to drain it to ensure he gets paid).”

Ostensibly, the loan was not taken out only to pay himself and his lawyer, Rubin claimed it was necessary to make repairs and catch up on the mortgage, but the trust remains teetering on the edge.

There was a hearing on Friday February 6, 2026, where I was removed from the court because I appeared virtually.

The trust continues to hang in limbo with hearings already scheduled into June 2026.

From the Orange County Clerk of Courts website showing the hearings currently scheduled in the Flint trust matter

None of the people who have paid themselves hundreds of thousands have any answers as to how to end this family nightmare.

Update:

The judge who approved the fees is Judge Megan Wagner. It was initially erroneously spelled Judge Megan Walker.

Post-script

