I have previously made two proposals for reform laws to fix family courts and courts in general.

The posts for those are next. Judicial RICO would address case fixing, while the Caseworker Accountability and Transparency Act creates accountability and transparency in caseworkers.

The third law I call “The Elaine Pudlowski Act”.

In the now infamous Zoom conference, at approximately thirty-two minutes, St. Louis area guardian ad litem Sarah Pleban stated, “this threatens to take down the entire system.”