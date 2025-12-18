The Unknown special report: an interview with Maryann Petri

Maryann Petri, host of the podcast Slam the Gavel and author of books including Dismantling Family Court Corruption: Why Taking The Kids Was Not Enough, joined Richard Luthmann and me for a wide-ranging discussion of issues related to family court.

Social Security Title IV D

Social Security Title IV D was implemented during Bill Clinton’s administration.

Bill Clinton

It was passed in conjunction with welfare reform. The idea was to incentivize states to track down child support delinquents by providing federal funds.

Clinton believed that one reason that women in particular were on welfare was that men were abandoning them to raise children alone, including financially.

It was one way to get people off the welfare rolls, but as Maryann explained, the unintended consequences was that it created another bureaucratic monster, this one to hunt down child support.

Maryann said she has seen a lot of abuses of the child support system, particularly through the use of imputed income.

Imputed income is when a judge decides that regardless of what a party makes, the judge knows better and calculates income based on what the judge thinks a party should make.

Maryann said she’s seen many people, mostly men, fall behind their child support payments as a result of the abuse of this system, and she said that she thinks that perverted incentives from Social Security Title IV D are causing judges to manipulate imputed income.

It’s not only men who get screwed in this way. Several years ago, I wrote an article showing how Social Security Title IVD was creating so-called “welfare kings.”

Abusive men pervert child support funds through TANF, Stevenson stated: “Instead of helping children, welfare reform created a new dangerous breed of Welfare Kings through HHS Office of Child Support Enforcement.” David Rucki, who received 100% of the marital assets including four homes, nine cars, and a multi-million-dollar business along with sole custody of their five children, still qualified for public assistance through this very program. “The Father receives child support services from Dakota County for the joint children pursuant to the Title IV D of the Social Security Act,” said Judge Maria Pastoor in 2016, using this assistance as justification for ordering Sandra Grazzini-Rucki to pay $975 per month in child support in 2016. The reason this happens is because this money is not means tested- you qualify whether you’re Warren Buffett or unemployed. With millions of abusive men chasing TANF dollars, they needed to explain their abuse; PA/PAS became the perfect theory to justify these dollars.

In the Rucki case, the judge also imputed income, only against the mother who was homeless at the time.

50/50 debate

Then, we debated the worthiness of the 50/50 presumption. Check out that part of the broadcast below.

The 50/50 presumption- which is law in Florida- presumes that 50/50 is the best custody arrangement unless compelling evidence is presented otherwise.

As with any debate on the 50/50 presumption, I played a 2021 speech from Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Graham Perrette.

MP Perrette provided a brilliant takedown of that law in Australia.

In his speech, he highlighted two major problems. First, though the law required the 50/50 presumption be ignored in cases of abuse, this rarely happened. MP Perrette cited a study which found that 50/50 was implemented 75% of the time when abuse was alleged. No one believes that three in four abuse allegations are false.

He noted that in Australia more than 90% of the arrangements were 50/50, and he pointed out that no two families are alike so why would one size fits all work?

Rich continued to argue that 50/50 would reduce acrimony and litigation, along with forcing parents to work together.

I noted that if this was true that would have happened in Australia.

That country had the 50/50 presumption for almost two decades until it was repealed in 2023 under the weight of numerous problems.

Reform at the state level

Maryann has been following the special committees which formed in Arizona and Idaho to examine family court.

Like Richard Luthmann and me, she interviewed Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols, the chair of the Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force.

The committees are showing promise, but Maryann said she was also concerned.

There seemed to be momentum after Idaho followed Arizona in the spring 2025.

Since then, no other states have formed a similar committee. Meanwhile, the committees in Arizona and Idaho have completed their hearings.

In Idaho, they are ready to start passing laws in January.

An Idaho legislative task force is preparing to propose a complete re-write of the state’s child custody code. The Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force met Wednesday to discuss its legislative proposals compiled after hours of meetings with testimony from judges, attorneys, parents, social workers, advocates and others. “It’s like we’re playing catch up from years and years and years of problems,” task force member Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, said Wednesday. Multiple proposals are expected to result from the task force, but the primary one will be an overhaul of Idaho Code Section 32-717, which involves custody in divorce actions. The potential changes include a baseline 50/50 joint custody presumption unless there is a “clear evidence of danger,” a requirement that children’s wishes be considered, added expirations on temporary protective orders unless a hearing is held, and new definitions. The exact draft bill proposal wasn’t available Wednesday. Co-Chair Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said changes were still being made

Maryann noted that if there was really momentum around the country for these types of special committees another state would have stepped forward by now.

Idaho Republican State Senator Carl Bjerke is part of the Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force

I still believe that we are in a unique opportunity, and I expect other states to form a special committee to study family court in 2026.