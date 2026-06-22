The Unknown special report: an interview with Seth Keshel

An interactive map Seth citied which shows Republicans with a better than 50% chance of holding the House of Representatives

Richard Luthmann and I previously interviewed Arizona Republican State Representative Rachel Keshel, but now it was time to interview her husband, Seth Keshel.

Seth has been prognosticating on Substack and on social media the chances for Republicans to hold the House and Senate.

Surprisingly, he said the House was 50/50 and he expected the Republicans to hold the Senate.

The House

I challenged him here because Republicans are facing historic headwinds.

First, off year elections- when the President has not been on the ballot- have universally been bad for the party in power.

Republicans lost big in 1982; Democrats lost big in 1994; Democrats lost big in 2010, and Republicans lost big in 2018.

The only exception was 2002, when Republicans held court, but this was shortly after 9/11 when George Bush was exceedingly popular.

That’s not the current situation, and instead, President Trump is an unpopular president.

President Trump’s approval courtesy of RealClearPolitics

Seth disagreed. He said the current map didn’t present enough opportunities for Democratic pickups to create a wave election.

He noted that because Republicans won the redistricting war, they could add as many as ten seats from that battle.

He said states like Florida have turned more Republican; he said the most vulnerable Republican in Florida was Anna Paulina Luna, who won her district by 9% in 2024.

Anna Paulina Luna from Wikipedia

He called Luna “a star” and believed that seat was safe.

He said that blue states like Illinois didn’t present as many opportunities for further pick up as the red states which have gotten more red. Below is his analysis.

I disagree. I think as long as the economy remains sour the Republicans are in trouble. As James Carville said, “it’s the economy stupid.”

Republicans have five months for Trump’s major economic policies to bear fruit, namely tariffs.

If the economy doesn’t show improvement, the Democrats take the House.

Election integrity

There was great disagreement on this issue.

Seth linked mail in ballot to Republican losses in states like California and Arizona.

He said that mail-in ballots not only favor Democrats- who have embraced it- but it invites fraud which favors Democrats.

This is what MAGA Republicans have been preaching since President Trump first claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Only, no one has presented any evidence of widespread fraud.

With approximately 100 million people voting, it’s a statistical certainty there is some fraud, but no one has shown it is more than a microscopic amount.

Seth argued that in many countries around the world mail in ballots are forbidden.

He said it’s been widely recognized that mail in ballots have the most vulnerability to fraud.

Furthermore, even beyond fraud, he said it is ripe for ballot harvesting, where activists go out to “low propensity” voters and collect their ballots.

By allowing this, Seth argued, it turns elections into operations which best exploit this vulnerability.

I pushed back. In California, Arizona and other states, mail in ballots require a signature and that signature is checked against the central database.

From the Arizona Secretary of State’s office showing a signature requirement

I think it’s hard to create a mass fraud campaign this way. Seth disagreed. He said that it was revealed in 2022 that the election workers were approving mail in ballots in seconds in Arizona, not enough time to check the signatures.

I said that the reason it took California so long to finish the count was because they were checking the signature.

Furthermore, there was controversy about “curing ballots” but ballot curing only happens after it is rejected. If California was rejecting enough ballots to create controversy about curing ballots, it’s hard to believe the signatures are being approved without checking.

Check out the full debate below.

The Senate

Seth said he expected the Republicans to hold the Senate, and he said two toss-up races aren’t that close.

He said he doesn’t think that Susan Collins is in a fight for her political life in Maine against Democrat Graham Platner.

He said that Collins has a history of “running to the right” or better, than Republicans in her state.

He noted that the final polls in the last election all had her down.

Seth pulled up the 2020 which all showed Democrat Sara Gideon leading

I agreed with Seth. Collins is “an institution” in Maine, I said.

Platner is a weak candidate with all sorts of personal baggage, and he’s never won anything more than a local election prior to running for Senate.

Seth also said he didn’t think that the Texas senate seat was a toss-up. He said the only reason that analysts put Texas in play is because Republican Ted Cruz ran a lazy campaign in 2018.

He called Texas a very red state. He also said that Republican candidate Ken Paxton already beat a Bush family member when he beat George P. Bush in the Republican run-off for Texas Attorney General in 2022.

I disagree with Seth. I think that Paxton is an awful candidate with so much baggage that he’s vulnerable in deep red Texas.

The Texas House of Representatives with a Republican majority impeached him.

During the trial, it was established that he asked his political benefactor, Nate Paul, to get his mistress a plum job in Paul’s real estate empire.

Furthermore, Paul did free construction work for Paxton in exchange for political favors.

Had Republicans nominated Jon Cornyn, this would be a safe seat, but I think Paxton’s negatives put it in play.

I also think Paxton’s campaign strategy of focusing on calling Democrat James Talarico a sissy will backfire.

If Talarico focuses on the economy, he’ll have a winning message.

I think Democrats universally can win by this message, “my opponent will rubber stamp massive budget deficits, dumb tariffs, and dumber wars and cause an affordability crisis.”

Only Susan Collins, among Republicans, can beat that message, in my opinion.