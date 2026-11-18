Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) agenda stalled over President Trump’s first two years, and fingers are pointing in numerous directions.

Earlier this month, Calley Means sat down with Joe Rogan for an interview which has gotten all sorts of reaction. Means was until recently a staffer inside the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

One of those reacting was Paul Thacker, who writes the Disinformation Chronicle.

As Paul wrote, Means laid the blame for MAHA’s agenda stalling at the feet of outgoing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

MAHA advisor and close supporter of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy gave an explosive interview on the Joe Rogan show criticizing a slew of White House officials he claims blocked or delayed popular health initiatives to appease industry donors. Means resigned as special advisor at HHS a couple weeks before the midterms and took direct aim at Trump’s chief-of-staff Susie Wiles, claiming she has a near-absolute grip on policy to repeatedly block or delay MAHA initiatives to protect industry donations. Wiles is a highly influential Republican political strategist and industry lobbyist who spent over a decade with the lobbying firm Ballard Partners. After Wiles ran Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign in Florida, she teamed up with Brian Ballard to open Ballard Partners’ highly lucrative Washington, D.C. office in 2017. She joined Mercury Partners in 2022, where she remained until Trump selected her in 2025 as White House chief-of-staff. Although the timing is likely not connected, the day after Rogan released his interview with Means, Wiles left the White House. The Means interview bounces around for almost 2 hours, but here are some highlights.

We asked Paul about this in the latest episode of The Unknown.

What is MAHA

MAHA was a set of priorities which HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. first laid out while running for President in 2024. Those priorities include getting artificial dyes out of foods, removing junk food from food stamps, and reducing exposure to harmful chemicals.

Most of the agenda did not move forward. Paul explained further below.

Trump and MAHA

Paul said he generally agreed with Means assessment however he also cautioned that he thought it was simplistic and possibly he had an axe to grind.

He said the details of who stopped the agenda were not as important as it being stopped.

I pointed out that everyone in the White House answered to one person: Donald Trump. So, if a staffer was stopping the agenda, ultimately it all led to the President.

I posed that thesis to Paul and he answered below.

From Wiles to Miller

Paul told us that Susie Wiles made a reelection strategy which doomed MAHA, but that Miller is likely to take a radically different approach.

Wiles came from a background of campaigns and lobbying. She made a deliberate choice, Paul said, not to alienate lobbies like the sugar lobby, big tobacco and others.

Those groups got benefits.

Paul called the new Chief of Staff Stephen Miller an idealogue and that may be a benefit for the MAHA agenda, which Miller supports.

Miller started as a staffer for then Republican Senator Jeff Sessions. He’s risen through MAGA world, primarily on the immigration issue.

Miller, unlike Wiles, is not close to many lobbyists, so he may be willing to try and get the agenda through, even if supporters don’t like it.