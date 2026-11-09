The Unknown special report: an interview with Rory Riley-Topping

Note: find Rory’s book “Draw the Line in Ohio: How One State’s Fight for Fair Maps Explains Gerrymandering in America” on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, and more.

Gerrymandering took center stage in this election after several states gerrymandered their districts in the middle of the decade.

Richard Luthmann and I invited Rory Riley-Topping, who authored a book on gerrymandering, to join us to discuss.

Rory immediately took issue with an assertion of mine, that gerrymandering is something everyone is familiar with.

What is gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering is named after Founding Father, Elbridge Gerry, who spearheaded redistricting which gave great favor to his political party in 1812 in Massachusetts.

One of the districts looked like a salamander, thereby giving the process its name.

Why is redistricting bad?

Back in 2025, Richard and I interviewed Bailey Templeton when she ran for the State House in Illinois. Hers is a gerrymandered district.

The district looks funky, and it was obviously drawn to meet ideological rather than geographic priorities, but why is it bad to have a district like this for the citizens of this district? I posed this question to Rory.

“So, when you start drawing these wonky-ass shapes to try to connect people who may be aligned politically but don’t necessarily share other interests, that makes it bad for the people that live in that district because you have a representative who can’t be responsive.” Rory told us.

Continuous and compact

While states hold power to redistrict, they all hold to the same principle: continuous and compact.

I thought that was a problem because Bailey’s district is continuous and compact is subjective.

I’m weary of vague laws, and this is another example. Continuous is specific, but compact is not. This allows gerrymandered districts.

Another gerrymandered district from Florida. It’s continuous and compact is subjective

Gerrymandering and the midterms

There was a school of thought that gerrymandering was going to save the Republicans in 2026 because it would narrow the number of competitive House races.

That’s what Seth Keshel told us when he joined us in June.

Rory said that 2026 was so unique as a wave, or even tsunami, election that it overcame all resistance.

Again, I don’t think that people who undertook this process were necessarily prepared for quite how unpopular the Trump administration was going to be by the time these midterms rolled around. And that’s why, you know, again, the gerrymander was so ineffective. You know, you use the word “dummymander.” I think that’s an important word to point out because that’s when you spread your voters so thin. So again, Trump had this fragile coalition in 24. So, using these districts as, you know, Trump plus 10, Trump plus 12. You know, the electorate swung so far in the other direction that it kind of canceled out those numbers. And when you redistrict in a way that gives yourself an advantage, but a smaller advantage than you would have had if you left the district alone, yeah, you run the risk of wiping that out.

She also warned that in future years gerrymandering could have the desired effect.

I noted that by making extremely partisan districts the representatives become less responsive because they are almost certain to win.

Solutions

Redistricting is primarily a state function; however, Rory told us that the federal government has a role to play.

She said that the constitution requires redistricting after each census but doesn’t bar it in the middle.

She said Congress has been too deferential in allowing gerrymandering and one solution was to ban redistricting except after the census.

I offered that districts must be squares or rectangles- or as close as possible to a rectangle.

Increasing the size of Congress

Rory is also in favor of another idea- increasing the size of Congress.

Currently, there are 435 Representatives, and many think that’s too many.

Rory is not one of them.

The Permanent Apportionment Act froze the number of Representatives in 1929. Since, the population has grown from 121.8 million to 343 million.

When Congress first convened, each Representative represented approximately 30,000 citizens. Today, each district represents approximately 788,000 citizens.

Rory told us that this created a problem.

So, it’s very expensive to run in a district. Another thing that people have to talk about is money in politics. It’s really expensive to run in a big district. The district is smaller and you have a more compact area of people. You’re not trying to advertise in multiple media markets. It doesn’t get. It gets less expensive to run. And then the other thing I would say too is, you know, we’ve created this artificial scarcity problem to, you know, borrow from economic terms. When people think there’s only a few of something, its value goes up. And that’s back to the point we’re making of why there’s so much litigation over every individual seat If there’s more seats, we kind of bring that artificial scarcity problem down and the individual value of each one lowers with it.