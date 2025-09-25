In the new true crime podcast Suing Diddy, I told the host, Jack Laurence, that Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith’s story first started falling apart with a letter he sent me purportedly written by a dirty cop confessing to Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Smith had come to my attention through another inmate in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

By this point in late 2024, Smith was suing Sean Combs for an alleged rape by Combs of Smith in 1997. He was also knee deep in two appeals of guilty pleas, which he said were bogus.

The story seemed hard to believe- Jack referred to as the “Twilight Zone”- but Smith had all sorts of documents to back up his claim, including recantations from his alleged victims made under oath.

part of a recantation made under oath

It looked at that moment that Smith might have a story to rival Making of a Murderer: raped himself and falsely charged with two rapes to cover it up.

Then, I received six letters, and his story started falling apart.