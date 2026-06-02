Screenshot of the Hulu series: The Nightmare Upstairs What Happened to Ty and Brynn

Approximately three years ago, a child custody case from Utah gained international exposure.

Ty and Brynn Larson barricaded themselves in their home and refused to come out.

The two children were going to be forced into a reunification camp and then to live with their father- who both accused of sexual abuse- for at least ninety days while cutting off all contact with their mother, Jessica.

Their father- funded by his parents- had accused their mother of brainwashing the children and alienating them.

They documented their plight on social media, soon gaining tens of thousands of followers over the world. It also caught the eye of Hannah Dreyfus, who worked for Pro Publica. Hannah now works for the Arizona Republic.

Two siblings in Utah have barricaded themselves in a bedroom at their mother’s home in defiance of a judge’s order to return to the custody of their father, despite state child welfare investigators determining that he had sexually abused the children. The judge has authorized police to use “reasonable force” — including entry into locked rooms — against Brynlee Larson, 12, and Ty Larson, 15. Ty has spent the last month livestreaming on TikTok to call attention to their case. The showdown is the fallout from the latest family court battle over parental alienation — a disputed psychological theory in which one parent is accused of brainwashing a child to turn them against the other parent.

The headlines lasted for months, but the custody case continued.

What happened to Ty and Brynn? A new documentary from Hulu answered that question. Hannah was a consulting producer and one of a handful of people interviewed.