Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 16

A mother should never have to wonder whether opposing counsel’s family connections carry more weight than evidence concerning her children. Volpe describes a courthouse where professional relationships and family influence overlap, then puts that network beside allegations of judicial bullying and ignored abuse evidence. That warrants serious scrutiny. McThenia exercises government power over custody, travel, and potential confinement; her decisions must withstand examination beyond the courthouse’s circle of familiar faces. The Trosch name carries no entitlement to favorable treatment, and Thi Preysner deserves proceedings that demonstrate impartiality. A judiciary demanding obedience must earn public confidence through its conduct, especially when children bear the consequences.

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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
Oct 17

@ Michael Volpe - I’d love to share our current CPS case in Cabarrus County, Concord, NC and have it go public! My email is listed on my substack - partnerships@glowwithnicole.com or shareflarenikki@gmail.com please reach out to me!

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