In April 2024, a mini political scandal hit Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

It started when Magistrate Judge Robin Sabio was suspended after it was discovered she hadn’t completed the required continuing education credits.

A Mecklenburg County magistrate has been suspended and could be removed entirely due to misconduct charges, Channel 9 has learned. In court documents, Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch alleges Magistrate Robin Sabio never completed Basic School for Magistrates, which is required by law to be a magistrate. She alleges Sabio only finished 21.25 of the required 27.75 credit hours. “Sabio failed to demonstrate a minimum level of competence in the performance of the duties of magistrate,” the complaint reads.

Magistrate Sabio also mishandled bond money, according to the charges.

In North Carolina, oversight of magistrate judges is the sole responsibility of the Chief District Judge.

At the time in Mecklenburg County, that was Judge Elizabeth Trosch.

Her chamber did not respond to an email for comment.

Days later, the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Justice Paul Newby, removed Judge Trosch as the Chief District Judge.

The removal was cold, with Judge Trosch later stating that he told her, “I want to go in a different direction.”

Justice Newby refused to comment further when media reached out after.

An email by me to the North Carolina courts media department was also left unreturned.

While his reasoning was mysterious, the North Carolina constitution doesn’t require him to give a reason.

Article 4 section 10 states, “When more than one District Judge is authorized and elected for a district, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court shall designate one of the judges as Chief District Judge.”

Newby is a Republican and Trosch is a Democrat, so some local Democrats cried foul.

“Justice Paul Newby is out here removing judges who were elected to their positions by the voters of North Carolina!!!” Said Anderson Clayton, who was head of the North Carolina Democratic Party at the time. “Don’t tell me Republicans believe in free and fair elections and representation. Their actions say otherwise!”

The statement wasn’t accurate. Judge Trosch is still a judge; furthermore, Justic Newby replaced Judge Trosch as Chief Judge with another Democrat, Judge Roy Wiggins.

I reached out to the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, but they didn’t return an email.

Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, is about 66% Democrat.

On April 30, 2026, Judge Trosch’s colleagues from the Mecklenburg County Courthouse wrote a letter pleading for her reinstatement. That letter is below.

“Much of Elizabeth’s success as a leader derives from her collaborative style. She always involves her colleagues, other court partners and community members in her decision-making process.” The letter stated in part.

One of the signatories of the letter was Judge Paige McThenia.

Judge Paige McThenia

Approximately two years later, Thi Preysner stepped into Judge McThenia’s courtroom. Her ex-husband, John Preysner, was represented by Eric Trosch, Judge Trosch’s husband.

Judge McThenia berated her in this hearing and has shown a palpable bias throughout. Audio of the April 30, 2026, hearing is below.

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I reached out to Eric Trosch and Judge McThenia’s chambers by email, but neither responded.

At the bottom of the letter sent by the Mecklenburg County judges, the contact was Judge Louis Trosch, Eric Trosch’s brother.

Judge Trosch retired and joined Eric at his law firm, Conrad, Trosch, and Kemmy. Their father works at the same firm.

Part of a statement Judge Trosch made upon retiring

It’s not a conflict for Eric Trosch to appear in any courtroom in Mecklenburg County besides his wife’s, though it’s hard to believe his family’s standing doesn’t give him an advantage.

It may explain why Judge McThenia ignored jurisdictional issues and granted John sole custody in April.

It may explain why she ignored evidence he abuses their children in the process. Below is audio of him hitting his daughter.

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It may explain why she demanded that Thi fly from California to North Carolina for a contempt hearing- and why she’s trying to detain her now.

Eric Trosch is from the first legal family of Mecklenburg County, and that may be why Judge McThenia is so biased for his client.