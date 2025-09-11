The podcast examining Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith and his pursuit of numerous court actions is almost here.

A preview was released this weekend, check that out here.

It’s called Suing Diddy, and it is part of the Casefile Presents series.

Casefile, out of Australia, is one of the biggest podcasts in the world.

Jack Laurence, who hosts his own popular podcast, put this together, and I contributed with several interviews. Derrick even threatened to sue me while it was being made. I have not been served, however.

Smith first gained notoriety when he got a default judgment for $100 million against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

That judgment was later reversed, but Smith claimed Combs raped him in 1997.

It was one of several allegations made by Smith, including having knowledge of Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Not only did Derrick claim to be raped by Combs, but he also claimed he was set up on two rapes to cover it up.

As fantastic as that sounds, both his alleged victims purportedly recanted in court filings under oath; I interviewed a woman who said she was a victim.

“The claims being made by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith were nothing short of mind-blowing. Tales of corruption, murder.” Jack stated in the preview. “A sexual assault, and ultimately what he said was his own wrongful conviction.”

Jack also said that whenever he started to doubt Derrick’s story, there’d be a document backing up his claims.

Were we both on the brink of one of the most fantastic stories ever- sex, celebrity, crime, and cover-up?