Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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David Segui's avatar
David Segui
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This guy is an “expert” in his own mind! He and Randy Rand can go suck a bag of d….! Anyone defending reunification camps like Family Bridges has zero concern for the “Best interest “ of children like MY two boys who were subjected to four days with Randy ! Threats and intimidation DID NOT work to get boys to recant their abuse allegations! What the camp was successful in was waking up the thousands of protective parents and state legislators (those with courage) to push legislation to end these human experimentation camps! Thank you Michael Volpe for always standing up for the kids ! My boys are free because of your help!!

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