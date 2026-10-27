A prodigious court expert who promotes parental alienation is facing questions about his qualifications.

Shawn Wygant is routinely called as an expert, often to validate parental alienation.

Wygant promoting his court appearances on his Facebook page

Only Wygant has no PhD, and his personal story gives him a glaring bias.

According to his website, Shawn Wygant serves as a “custody evaluator, parental responsibilities evaluator trainer, trial and case consultant, expert witness, and family therapist.”

He has a Master of Arts in clinical psychology and forensic psychology, according to his curriculum vitae (CV) listed online.

While those credentials seem impressive, they raised red flags for another court expert, Dr. Bandy Lee.

Dr. Lee wrote in an email that she, “directed research at Harvard Medical School’s Center for the Study of Violence, co-founded and directed Yale University’s Violence and Health Working Group, and worked with the World Health Organization on violence prevention, including research, policy, and international public health initiatives.”

She continued, “I have been admitted into more than 300 court cases as an expert witness in criminal and civil courts, almost 100 of which were in family courts, including matters such as domestic violence and child abuse. Usually in these courts, they admit me for my status as a board-certified psychiatrist with specialized training and extensive professional experience in forensic psychiatry, violence risk assessment, and the structural causes of violence. I received my M.D. from Yale School of Medicine in 1994, completed my psychiatric residency and chief residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by fellowship training through the National Institute of Mental Health and Harvard Medical School.”

She looked at Wygant’s qualifications and was concerned about his credentials as an expert witness.

Shawn Wygant listed himself as a Ph.D. candidate at Saybrook University, which does not establish that he has a doctorate degree. More concerningly, his license is listed as temporary and limited. This does not give him much professional authority and independent clinical experience and falls far short of what courts ordinarily require of an expert. If he is admitted as an expert, then what he is qualified to comment on should be severely limited. One concern that arises in relation to family courts is that they disproportionately choose poorly-trained, so-called “experts“ according to whether they give the results judges want, rather than according to whether they are qualified to give the results, whatever they may be. This defeats the very purpose of having an expert, and may even be harmful. Therefore, the question needs to be asked: is the family court judge qualified to judge qualifications? Was there no better-qualified expert available? Would the court consider not requiring an “expert” and ruling simply on the facts? Also, if a poorly-qualified “expert” is appointed, will the court confined itself to their actual expertise and refrain from requesting or accepting evaluations they are unqualified to perform, such as diagnosis (only a medical professional can do this), custody evaluations (almost no mental health professionals is trained to do these), or assessment of “parental alienation” (which is not a clinical condition but a legal tactic for denying abuse and reversing victim and offender). The very fact that Wygant is even mentioning these areas of “evaluation” raises red flags that he is positioning himself to be a hired gun for the courts and potential assistance to perpetrators, rather than an honest professional.

Personal story leads to expertise

Up until about fifteen years ago, Wygant was in another profession. During his divorce, his ex-wife falsely accused him of sexual abuse.

Part of a judge’s summary of what happened to Wygant

Parental alienation expert

Since experiencing that false allegation, Wygant turned his personal story into a business model.

He has since become a prodigious expert witness; one website stated he’d testified fifty-two times in four years.

Because he does not have a PhD, he works under Demosthenes Lorandos, an attorney and psychologist who is a well-known proponent of parental alienation.

Parental alienation cheerleader

He was hired to do a rebuttal report by Dr. Mohammad Lazkani. I wrote about Dr. Lazkani earlier this month.

Both his kids reported abuse, and he has responded by accusing their mom, Maheen Sheikh, of parental alienation.

The rebuttal was in response to a custody evaluation that Wygant thought was too deferential to abuse allegations.

“Erring on the side of caution means temporarily treating serious allegations as true during a child and family investigation or parental responsibilities evaluation until there is some clear indication that they are either true or false.” Wygant said in his rebuttal. “What the evaluator is not supposed to do is invoke the err on the side of caution maxim as a permanent status quo communication to the child that their status as a sexually abused child has been confirmed which in this case could create a heightened risk of psychological maltreatment by the mother in the form of sexual exploitation.”

Wygant downplayed abuse throughout his presentation, but he took it to another level when he suggested that sexual abuse allegations needed to be tested against Mohammad’s friend, Dr. Shivanshu “Shiv” Madan.

“PRE found that Mohamad did not err on the side of caution when it came to his daughter’s reality, and therefore his daughter questions today if her father can/would protect her in the future.” Ironically, the way Dr. Govan uses this maxim in the report is to anchor two highly questionable hypotheses, the rivals of which were never differentially tested by her: (1) {their daughter} believes she was sexually abused by the father’s friend Shivanshu Madan and (2) {their daughter} believes her father failed to protect her from being sexually abused by Mr. Madan. Instead of being tested they were validated as true and then used by the evaluator to claim the father was dangerous and in a state of denial.

Dr. Lazkani’s daughter accused Shiv of touching her during a chair game.

Wygant argued in his rebuttal that a full investigation needed to occur to determine if those allegations were true, and that the children’s insistence that Shiv not be allowed near them should not have been the default position.

Shiv was given a no contact order in 2021.

Wygant never met with Maheen or the two children but saw enough to call the kids delusional.

He wrote an article about this case entitled We Need to Err on the Side of Caution. In it, he stated, “More importantly, it appears that the delusion was induced during the child’s conversations with her mother after visitations with her father.”

Wygant threatens suit

That article became the zenith of a confrontation I had with him after my initial article came out.

He quickly threatened to sue. Below is part of an email he wrote on October 12, 2026.

Wygant was right that the quote, “Father’s friend had inappropriately touched daughter’s thigh when the father’s friend put the daughter in a chair during a family game activity,” did not appear in his rebuttal, however I didn’t say it did.

It appeared in the article We Need to Err on the Side of Caution I previously mentioned.

(Note, when I originally wrote the article, I did not identify where he wrote that. I updated it to clarify that it was in this article.)

When I pointed out that the statement was written in this article, he continued to insist I was defaming him.

He was right that I didn’t include the qualifier “the mother believed” however, I called it an allegation. I didn’t defame him; I didn’t change the article anymore.

He continued to threaten me, “I will be pursuing a defamation lawsuit if you do not correct the false attribution after being made aware of it. At this point I do not have to send you a formal cease and desist because you have already acknowledged receipt of my demand and you know that what you wrote was a false misrepresentation of what I wrote and is defamatory.”

While Wygant was talkative when threatening me with a lawsuit, he did not respond to follow up questions for this article.

Wygant and Kayden Mancuso

Wygant has also been a persistent critic of two of the most high profile laws to protect domestic violence victims in child custody cases: Kayden’s Law and Piqui’s law. He wrote the following in the Parental Alienation Study Group in March 2024.

IN 2022, CONGRESS AMENDED the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 with the passage of Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act / Kayden’s Law. Kayden’s law provides Federal grants to States that pass laws requiring courts in child custody proceedings to view remedies for protecting children from parental alienation as harmful. This legislation does this by reframing parental alienation as part of a resist-refuse dynamic. Through the lens of resist-refuse dynamic, the spectrum of parental alienation disappears and is replaced with the idea that when a child resists contact after a family is legally dissolved it is assumed that the target parent co-created the symptoms in the child.1 This assumption creates a confirmatory bias where parental alienation is either not considered or ruled out per se. Enter reunification treatment. Under subsection ‘k’ of Kayden’s Law, “reunification treatment” is defined as “a treatment or therapy aimed at reuniting or reestablishing a relationship between a child and an estranged or rejected parent or other family member of the child.”2 Reunification therapy has never been a remedy for parental alienation because we know it does not work.3 Why? Because it was developed in child protection cases as part of “reasonable efforts” to reunite an abused child with their abusive parent or parents.4 The reunification treatment paradigm, like the resist-refuse dynamic, assumes the target parent is part of the problem while ignoring the elephant in the room: the alienating parent’s behavior and relationships with the alienated child and the target parent. When Courts have considered an alienating parent’s behavior and ordered remedies that stopped the alienation and protected the children, the children recovered.5 Why? Because in those cases, parental alienation was seen for what it is: a form of emotional child abuse perpetrated by an abusive parent6 and the remedy was to remove the child from the poisonous influence of the abusive parent as recommended by Clawar and Rivlin (2013) when they noted: “If the degree of harm is assessed to be serious, sometimes the only method of intervention and healing is to remove the infectious agent for a period of time.”

His defense of reunification camps is especially odious. These camps remove kids by force. Strangers take them in a van to a hotel approximately ten hours away. For four days, the children are force fed propaganda, trying to convince them that they should love the parent they reject, and that they only reject this parent because of the parent they are attached to.

Dr. Wygant continued.

His defense of Family Bridges is noteworthy. Family Bridges is, until recently, run by Randy Rand, who gave up his medical license. In September 2023, I interviewed Tori Nielsen, who went through Family Bridges. Her story became the catalyst for SB 1372, which banned reunification camps in Arizona.

The two laws that Wygant opposed in his essay are named after kids killed by their fathers who got unsupervised visits despite a history of violence by weaponizing the parental alienation accusation.

Kayden’s Law is part of the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). It’s named after Kayden Mancuso, a seven year old killed by her father, Jeffrey Mancuso, who was given unsupervised visits despite a long history of violence.

Piqui’s Law, from California, is also named after a child, Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian Jr.

Piqui was five when he was murdered by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr, who was also given unsupervised visits despite a history of violence.

Aramazad Andressian Sr. accused his ex-wife of parental alienation.

Piqui’s Law was the first state law to ban reunification camps.

During a presentation, Wygant falsely claimed that Kayden’s father never claimed he was alienated.

So, Kayden’s father, Jeffrey Mancuso, never made a claim of parental alienation. It wasn’t in the case. Kayden’s Law provides federal grants to states that pass laws requiring courts and child custody proceedings to view remedies, for protecting children from parental alienation as harmful. It reframes parental alienation as part of a resist-refuse dynamic. At least that’s the trickle-down effect.

Below is part of Kayden’s mom, Kathy Sherlock, affidavit.

And they all failed, they failed my daughter, and she lost her beautiful life due to it. I was accused of “Parental Alienation”, (emphasis mine) early on. I remember receiving a letter early on from his attorney, claiming that I was “alienating” -not protecting -Kayden, that I was keeping her from him on purpose to be spiteful, because I was a nasty rotten spiteful person (by “keeping her from him” he meant not willingly agreeing to 50/50 custody agreement).

If Shawn Wygant had his way, every abuser in America would have easy access to their kids.