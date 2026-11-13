The definitive dossier of Gregg Woodnick

A prominent Arizona attorney has a pattern of mischief which lead to kids being abused.

Over several decades, attorney Gregg Woodnick enmeshed himself into halls of power inside the family court system, particularly in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

He was named “Mentor of the Year” by the Arizona Children’s Law Center, according to his Avvo profile.

He is on the Arizona Supreme Court’s Task Force on the Arizona Rules of Family Law Procedure.

The latter helps to set rules for family court, a process which has received criticism.

Malinda Sherwyn, an activist I previously interviewed, said the following about the Task Force.

The Rules Forum is a process by which judges, lawyers, and third-party stakeholders and administrative bodies like the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), headed by David K. Byers, meet to continuously rewrite, interpret and expand rules and procedures which water down constitutional rights for Arizonans.

Last year, when Richard Luthmann and I interviewed Arizona Republican State Senator Mark Finchem, he also criticized the process of rulemaking replacing laws.

Clayton Echard

While Woodnick has practiced law since 2000, he recently became a folk hero to many in the on-line community after successfully representing Clayton Echard. Echard was previously on the bachelor, but he got embroiled in a paternity suit with Laura Owens.

Owens claimed that Echard was the father of her unborn child, while Echard said they never had sex.

Owens later claimed that she had a miscarriage, however, with Woodnick’s aggressive representation Echard proved her story was a house of cards. Owens pleaded guilty to multiple schemes involving several men. Owens, “altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath,” according to a local Fox story.

Owens was represented civilly by David Gingras, who became notorious along with his client.

Gingras had no love loss for Woodnick when I reached him by email, “Gregg is one of the most dishonest lawyers I’ve ever encountered. I can prove with 100% certainty that he lied to the court in the case I dealt with him on. He also lied to my face.”

He continued.

There is a guy who works for the bar named Jim Lee who absolutely hates me (for personal reasons). Jim decided to take these complaints and run with them. As part of that, he talked to Gregg Woodnick, and Woodnick falsely told Jim that I “violated a court order” by failing to disclose some information. This was a 100% flat-out lie by Woodnick. Still, Jim Lee wrote a report that quotes Woodnick’s lies, and he was going to try to file charges against me based on Woodnick’s lies. Of course, I had written proof to show that Woodnick’s story was a complete and total fabrication. The documents were so clear, Jim Lee ended up dropping that claim from his report…but I still have the original draft which shows Woodnick lying to the bar.

While Gingras made bombastic accusations, as became his trademark during the Owens case, I asked him about the clear record- his client lied and manipulated men. Furthermore, it was Woodnick’s aggressive advocacy which uncovered the truth.

Laura was accused of faking her pregnancy. She has never admitted that, and no court has ever ruled that she did, in fact, fake the pregnancy. That was an allegation, but it has never been proven, nor has Laura admitted to this. On the other hand, Laura was charged with lying about some related things like having a sonogram. She has admitted those lies. But notably, the county attorney never charged Laura with lying about being pregnant. They could have included that specific charge, but they didn’t.

He refused to give Woodnick any credit for the truth coming out, calling him a “shitty lawyer” instead.

Woodnick did not respond to an email for comment. Below is an interview he did with Megan Fox about the case.

Child abuser’s best friend

While he has gained a reputation for an important lawyer influencing judges, buried underneath is a pattern of tactics where he uses pseudo psychology to protect child abusers.

“From what I’ve been told from sources, Woodnick is bleeding families dry and it’s a ‘copy and paste litigation.’” Said Julie Holburn, who covered one of his cases.

He previously represented Dr. Todd Clever in a custody case against Dr. Clever’s children’s mother, Deana Wyttenbach.

The children accused Dr. Clever of abuse, and Woodnick spearheaded a strategy where Deanna was accused of parental alienation.

Woodnick pushed for a reunification camp, Turning Points, while a plethora of court appointees were hoisted on the case.

Dr. Clever’s daughter, Sophie, who was then fifteen, testified at the Arizona Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Family Court Orders Chaired by State Senator Finchem in 2025, where she described her nightmare. Her testimony is below.

In her testimony, Sophie described how a revolving door of court appointees appeared on her case.

Our case first started when the court appointed a Kobe for over a year and a half. The COBI {Court Ordered Behavioral Interventionist} met with me and my little sister two brief times. She never listened to our concerns and we felt ignored. In her final report to the court, she stated that reunification therapy was needed. This was confusing because me and my little sister attended every parenting visit overnight. We did everything she asked. Additionally, the COBI encouraged our father to have a supervisor for four months. However, the supervisor only had high school education. She was placed in a therapeutic role by the COBI in the court. The supervisor charged my parents over $25,000 in four months. After this, the child therapist was ordered, but she took it upon herself to act in a TI role, even though that wasn’t what was ordered. She violated me and my sister’s confidentiality when she reported to the court. Whenever I would disclose present and past abuse, she would tell me that the present and past didn’t matter.

She and her sister were taken by force and sent to a reunification camp before being cut off from their mother for months. She was lucky because the order was overturned.

In 2024, Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs signed SB 1372 which banned reunification camps, but, as Sophie told Republican State Representative Lisa Fink in the hearing, the law went into effect days after she was taken by force.

David Segui

Sophie’s story mirrors what happened to David Segui’s children starting in 2021.

Woodnick represented Segui’s ex-wife, Donna. Segui, a former major leaguer, was forced to pay for more than ten court appointees.

There are at least fifteen people who are either members of AFCC or have participated in their events who have worked on Segui’s divorce from his second wife, Donna. They are as follows: Raymond Branton {the boy’s third therapists}, Kolette Butler {2nd Therapist Interventionist}, Joel Covert {boy’s 4th therapist}, Robert DiCarlo {advised mother’s lawyer}, Christina Hamilton {father’s second attorney}, Carlos Jones {older boy’s 2nd therapist}, Mary Ann Lanzilotta {mother’s court appointed therapist}, Carol Mellen {father’s court appointed therapist}, Kathleen Miholich {did home study}, John Moran {1st therapist interventionist}, Dr. Shanna Sadeh {did trauma assessment for the two minors}, Steven Serrano {did divorce mediation}, Julie Skakoon {boys 1st therapist}, Stephanie Stromfors {current best interest attorney for the minors}, and Diana Vigil {3rd therapist interventionist}. I reached out to everyone on this list along with Donna and her attorneys. Dicarlo said he didn’t comment on cases; Vigil’s office said they don’t speak to the media and the rest did not respond.

After his sons reported sexual abuse against their mother, they were forced into a reunification camp, Family Bridges, and then forced to have no contact with their father for months.

Conclusion

Those two cases mirror another unfolding Maricopa County case where Woodnick represents Dr. Mohamad Lazkani.

Dr. Lazkani was also accused of sexual abuse by his daughters.

Since those allegations have been made, Woodnick has aggressively pushed back arguing that his client is innocent and the target of parental alienation.

“Ostensibly because of Petitioner, MAHEEN SHEIKH (hereinafter “Mother”), repeating the same false tropes that were found not to be credible by this Court, the Minor Children continue to make false reports to any mandatory reporters they come into contact with (upon information and belief, at Mother’s direction). Mother continues to undermine Father’s anticipated parenting time.” Woodnick stated in one filing.

Woodnick claimed to the court that the police thoroughly investigated these claims, while a local police department told me the investigation is ongoing.

Parental alienation is not recognized by the American Psychological Association nor the World Health Organization (WHO). It is propagated by a small cadre of quacks like Shawn Wygant, who was hired by Dr. Lazkani in Colorado when he was represented by another counsel. The case has been in Arizona for about a year.

Wygant being found vexatious in his child custody case

Under Woodnick’s tutelage, Dr. Lazkani has already had Dr. Jamie Picus appointed as the therapeutic interventionist. Dr. Picus aggressively pushed for reunification over the girls’ strong objections.

After Picus got off the case, Woodnick asked for extraordinary relief. He wanted Mohamad’s sister to take custody temporarily and he asked for the two parents to agree to a reunification camp.

Because SB 1372 is now in effect, reunification camps can’t be forced on children. Woodnick tried to get around that by forcing agreement between parents.

His client continues to aggressively push to get sole custody despite credible accusations against him.