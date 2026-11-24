Note: in the podcast, check out part of a stream by a YouTuber who goes by Only Me where he asked me to investigate alleged fraud.

For approximately three years, Jeremy Hales has used frivolous lawsuits to terrorize his neighbors, Michelle Preston and John Cook, and anyone who helps them, while cashing in through YouTube content.

A lull in the legal proceedings caused Hales to need a new storyline to keep his audience interested.

He recycled an old allegation. In late 2024, a British internet magnate, David Rickards, sent tens of thousands of dollars to Lisa Lee, who runs the YouTube channel Two Lees in a Pod.

David Rickards and his wife from a 2003 article in The Telegraph

Lisa, a chief critic of Hales, was raising money for numerous tasks including building a barn and fence for Preston and Cook. She also raised money for Michelle’s adopted daughter.

The so-called Rickards gave money on several occasions and the relationship between him and Lee started cooperative.

By January 2025, there was a break, and the so-called Rickards criticized her on-line.

Since, there were accusations that Lisa stole the money he gave her.

Though the accusation has been out there since early 2025, it has intensified exponentially in the last four to eight weeks, with Hales and his cohorts spending dozens of hours accusing Lisa of stealing in that time.

The amount of money is disputed- $56,000, $70,000, and $110,000 have all been cited.

While there’s a lot of chatter on-line, Rickards has not gone to police or to a lawyer. Instead, he’s done six streams on it. One is below.

This David Rickards is a media whore, which stands in stark contrast with the internet magnate, a quiet millionaire.

David Rickards being recognized by Megan Fox in March 2024. He was a Hales fan then; less than a year later, he was apparently disgusted enough to send tens of thousands to Lisa Lee.

Who is David Rickards, British magnate?

In 2003, David Rickards sold internet service provider Pipex for 55 million pounds “cementing his place” as one of Britain’s wealthiest persons.

Entrepreneur David Rickards cemented his place on the UK rich list yesterday, after selling his internet company, Pipex, for £55m, the bulk of which was paid in cash. The 37-year-old from Hertfordshire, who once ran a direct marketing company, announced the sale of the internet service provider to Aim-listed GX Networks, yesterday, after eight weeks of talks. Pipex, the UK’s first commercial ISP, is jointly owned by Mr Rickards and his wife Karina, a full-time employee at the firm. In 2001, the Rickards family bought Pipex from Worldcom - the US telecoms giant rocked by an accounting scandal.

In stories related to the sale, Rickards was quoted saying that he’d stay on the newly formed company but within a year he had left the venture.

He stayed on a few boards, made appearances on Britain’s wealthiest list, but by the end of the decade he had no digital footprint in any business.

I found no print, radio, or television interviews with him. Articles about the Pipex sale quoted from press releases, like this in the Telegraph.

We need an alliance with a larger organization to take our business to the next stage. GX has a highly resilient network presence and a culture similar to ours. I am delighted that I will be filling a senior executive role in the combined organization going forward and that the Pipex brand name is to be maintained.

He was a quiet millionaire, a style of British entrepreneur who discarded the media. Because he did his business before social media, he didn’t need to be seen.

There’s one more interesting thing about magnate Rickards. An ISP website made a claim he deemed defamatory. Rickards sent attorneys to threaten and they backed down.

Following the threat of legal action by David Rickards, Managing Director of UK ISP Pipex, ISP Review would like to issue an apology for the following news item comment made a few days ago:



The UK Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) has finally announced the winners of its 2003 industry awards, although there was only one real surprise - Pipex.



They may have been innovative in price, yet the fact that their service spent almost half the year in dire trouble has been completely overlooked.



Most visitors to ISP Review and numerous other sites and magazines will remember the problems that Pipex suffered for an unspecified period last year.

This David Rickards

This David Rickards doesn’t engage lawyers, and he courts the media. He has done six streams- or six more media appearances than he made while selling Pipex- on this story thus far.

He’s done a stream with Dave Teschendorf of Miltown’s Best, normally a Hales critic, and with Matthew Lewis aka That Umbrella Guy, a Hales propagandist.

There is little production value in his streams. The PayPal account he used doesn’t appear to be active.

I asked Rickard, Teschendorf, and TUG for evidence the two Rickards are the same. Only TUG responded, by insulting me and not providing evidence. Part of his email is below.

Bwahahaha! So let me get this straight. Theres accusations of scamming but you dont investigate the scam. NOPE. You target the donor instead. And thats AFTER the donor gets doxxed by you weirdos, btw. His loved ones too. And he’s threatened.

Seven questions

In a stream on November 16, 2026, the so-called Rickards called on me to investigate this saga.

But it would be interesting to see how he handles it because I think Volpe is getting fed up with this idiot. This idiot, honestly, with his threats and his doxing, this isn’t how journalists are meant to behave. And even Volpe, who I don’t want to get into detail about him, but I believe even he is embarrassed with what’s going on with Luthman.

I’m not embarrassed or fed up with Rich, but I took the opportunity to send him an email. Two days later, on November 18, 2026, he sent me an email back. Part of it is below.

Thank you for your email. Regardless what other folks say about you, I am willing to give you the benefit of the doubt and trust you will cover the investigation in an honest and unbiased way. Your ‘partner’ Mr Richard Luthmann has acted in a very unprofessional manner, doxing my loved ones online and threatening me with the SAS who will come to my home blah blah blah. Given Luthmann’s recent “breaking news” video with Ms Lisa Lee where he failed to ask even one question about the public fundraiser she conducted that went terribly wrong; you must accept I am very reluctant to do interviews especially when a file of my evidence is being submitted to the relevant agencies.

{Here are a few articles Richard Luthmann has written about this story}

I responded with the following questions.

1) why did you initially give Lisa money

2) how much did you give her, in what increments, and dates of each payment?

3) what instructions did you provide for each payment?

4) Lisa said you cut off contact early January 2025. What do you say and can you provide evidence to back it up?

5) can you provide this 119 page PDF you refer to?

6) It seems like things fell apart in early 2025. Why are you making so much noise now?

7) what agreement did you have with Lisa and can you provide any of this agreement in writing?

Rickards’ response was odd, “wow, watch the video everything you asked is in the videos.”

I also asked Dave Teschendorf. Part of his response is below.

I cannot speak for David. However almost every single question you have can be answered by watching David’s 4 hour long Paper Trail Stream. It’s extremely accurate on dates and transactions/amounts and correspondences. I know that David and I have spoken on how we hoped you’d be willing to take a look at all of this with open eyes and not just cover for online associates or friends.

The talking point was out: watch the stream. If it’s extremely accurate, Dave should easily provide the answers. If he wanted me to “look at all this with open eyes,” he should have answered my questions.

TUG didn’t answer my questions, only insulted me.

1. The reason he gave was for the kid, you woman manipulating piece of trash. These scumbags ran fundraisers throughout the back end of 2024. A LOT of people gave. Many have complained. You could research, but the blindness is real when Michael’s at the wheel. 2. The RECEIPTS are posted. They have been for almost 2 YEARS. Even SHE admitted the totals btw - until she didnt because..well, a real journo could answer that without breaking a sweat. 3. ANSWER WAS POSTED - AGAIN. She ran ENTIRE STREAMS as FUNDRAISERS to “help a family in need.” Only a woman-using moron would say running streams as fundraisers require instructions in the aftermath. The instructions by the way would be building the fucking thing she promised to most, but not to MR SUBSTAK. 4. Lisa fucked David over publicly in Jan 2025. Ask her for the videos she tried hiding. And maybe ask why wanting to know about a nest of felons surroundings your donations is a problem too. But you’d know that if you werent embedded with said felons. 5. Bwahahaha! RESEARCH IT YOURSELF, dipshit. Its ALL in the VIDEO. Again, if this was a woman to exploit, youd be all over it. You LAZY fucking loser. 6. David NEVER stopped making noise. Why? Because Lisa NEVER stopped targeting him. You’d know that if you actually paid attention to the shit you shill write about. 7. Agreement? Bwahahahaha! Covering for charity fraud, baby. The contract is in the promises publicly made. Build a barn. Giving the money back by Jan 2026 is not completed.

TUG provided no receipts even though he claimed they are everywhere. He also said Rickards gave the money for “the kid” or Michelle’s daughter, even though the money went for a barn.

Rickards, in a stream, claimed he produced a 119 page PDF which no one will release.

Lisa answered my questions and they are below.

1) why did you initially give Lisa money I CANNOT SPEAK FOR HIM BUT HE DID SEND GIFTS SAYING FUCK GERM 2) how much did you give her, in what increments, and dates of each payment? DON’T KNOW WHY HE WON’T SHOW YOU THAT. 3) what instructions did you provide for each payment? NO INSTRUCTIONS. THEY WERE/ARE MY PROJECTS 4) Lisa said you cut off contact early January 2025. What do you say and can you provide evidence to back it up? DIRECT CONTACT WITH ME, YES. SEEING HIM IN CHATS ATTACKING ME FOR SINCE JAN 2025 IS DIFFERENT 5) can you provide this 119 page PDF you refer to? I CANNOT 6) It seems like things fell apart in early 2025. Why are you making so much noise now? HE HAS BEEN DOING THIS SINCE JAN 2025. THIS TIME HE CAME WITH A CHANNEL, 7) what agreement did you have with Lisa and can you provide any of this agreement in writing? THERE WAS NEVER ANY AGREEMENT(S) BETWEEN MYSELF AND DAVID RICKARDS. HE SENT GIFTS TO MY PAYPAL WITHOUT ANY DISCUSSION BEFORE DOING SO.

How much money was sent?

It’s also not clear how much Rickards sent. Different amounts have been used, though $56,000 is the most common thrown out. A fence was built so some of it was spent. In September 2026, Jeremy Hales used a bankruptcy filing to claim that $56,000 was stolen.

In a 2025 lawsuit, Hales put the figure at $70,000.

A petition only said thousands.

We, the undersigned, call on Florida law enforcement and the Florida Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential fundraising fraud conducted by Lisa Lee Weeks, host of the YouTube channel 2LeesInAPod, in connection with donations solicited for the benefit of Michelle Preston. Over the past year, Lisa Lee Weeks has publicly raised thousands of dollars through YouTube and other platforms, claiming the funds would be used to build or complete a home for Michelle Preston, and Harley Grace — individuals whose story was used to generate emotional support and financial contributions. Despite repeated public appeals and substantial donations, there has been no visible progress on the promised home, and no financial accounting has been provided to donors or the public.

That’s quite a disparity for donations which Rickards and his cohorts say are well documented.

The August 23, 2026 email

Before Rickards and TUG got together and became chummy, Rickards warned me about “manipulative” TUG. He sent me the email below on August 23, 2026. I responded by asking to speak but he provided no further response.

Dear Mr. Volpe, I have been following your investigative reporting on the YouTube media ecosystems, echo chambers, specifically your recent deep dives into Matthew Lewis (That Umbrella Guy / TUG). Because you have actively covered his selective presentation of facts and the broader network surrounding these channels, I wanted to share a first-hand account regarding how he has sought to manipulate public narratives. Specifically, I have direct knowledge and evidence regarding how Matthew Lewis targeted myself and other community members to control information. This manipulation directly involved financial tracking, public narratives, and donation activities tied to the Two Lees in a pod Channel I am reaching out to provide you with the following details to aid your ongoing coverage: The Manipulation Tactics: Documentation of how public statements and viewer perceptions were systematically altered to favor a specific narrative. Donation Discrepancies: Specific instances and contexts involving donations directed toward or weaponized against Two Lees in a Pod. (emphasis mine) Supporting Evidence: I can provide relevant timestamps, message logs, or communication exchanges that corroborate these patterns. [1] Please let me know if you are interested in reviewing this information or scheduling a time to speak further. I am happy to provide everything to you securely. Thank you for your time and your continued commitment to transparency in independent media. Best regards, David Rickards AKA “Only Me”

That’s twice the so-called Rickards claimed he’d provide me evidence only to back down.

Both TUG and Rickards responded dismissively to the email when I shared it with them. Rickards stated, “yes that's right...I will be having thanksgiving dinner with him. ALL the best.”

TUGs response is below.

Bwahahahahaha!!! Didn’t you know? He’s coming over for Christmas. He and I got matching sweaters. We’ll get you some pics and autograph em for ya. Then maybe someone will READ YO SUBSTAK!

Rickards isn’t honest; this storyline is contrived, like everything in Halesverse.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty- nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, and thirty-eight.