Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Let’s call this what it looks like: venue gamesmanship dressed up as procedural righteousness. When neither parent lives in Anne Arundel County, insisting it’s the “proper forum” strains credibility. A withdrawal without prejudice is routine when a litigant reassesses strategy. Trying to convert that into a permanent bar raises eyebrows—especially in a case already marred by jurisdictional zigzags and a child allegedly cut off from meaningful contact. Family court is supposed to prioritize stability and fairness, not tactical advantage. If this fight is truly about the child’s best interests, then transparency—not territorial control—should win the day.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MIchael Volpe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture