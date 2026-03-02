From a recent motion filed by attorney Brennan McCarthy on behalf of Sarah Hornbeck and John Michel

It’s the case that won’t go away.

In January, I wrote how an Anne Arundel County, Maryland court was trying to force Jeff Reichert to attend court in person.

In normal situations, ordering someone to appear in person is a nuisance, but this is not a normal case.

Jeff Reichert has a history of false arrests in Anne Arundel County.

Rather than attend, Jeff withdrew his emancipation petition on behalf of his son.

For approximately five years, he has battled Anne Arundel County, as it ignored most laws, while first changing custody and then all but eliminating him from his son’s life.

Before that, he spent nearly a decade fighting a custody battle with his ex-wife, Sarah Hornbeck, which culminated with an agreed order where he got physical custody and Hornbeck was given supervised visits.

That agreed order was in place after Hornbeck had several run-ins with the law, including an incident where she was passed out drunk while caring for her son.

The agreed order had a clause which bound both parties to settle all future disputes outside court.

Despite that, Hornbeck maneuvered the case to Anne Arundel County, and opened up the custody case, despite the clause, before winning sole custody in 2022.

While the custody trial was going on, Jeff’s son interviewed with Wayne Dolcefino and told him his desire to live with his father.

Since losing custody, Jeff has not seen his son, except once at a football game; he’s had a handful of phone calls, despite the order granting weekly contact.

Jeff has tried numerous legal maneuvers to wrestle custody back. One was to file for emancipation, which would treat his son as an adult.

If granted, his son would no longer be bound by the child custody system.

Jeff filed this petition in 2024, but recently he, an attorney, started representing himself.

After the judge, Elizabeth Morris, ordered him to appear in person, he withdrew the petition without prejudice.

Hornbeck’s attorney, Brennan McCarthy, then wrote to the judge asking that the hearing continue, even though Jeff had withdrawn and McCarthy couldn’t be there.

McCarthy did not respond to an email for comment.

Judge Morris granted the withdrawal without prejudice earlier this month.

From the Anne Arundel County, Maryland Clerk of Court website

McCarthy was unsatisfied with the win and filed a motion to amend the order.

Judge Morris granted the withdrawal without prejudice, which means Jeff can refile, including somewhere else. McCarthy wants it dismissed with prejudice, so it can’t be filed again.

McCarthy makes a decent argument, arguing that the time to withdraw without prejudice has passed.

However, that argument is combined with several misleading arguments.

McCarthy claimed in his motion, “No evidence the minor child G.R. ever welcomed or desired this action has been presented to the court.”

Jeff’s son has been isolated from him since being removed from his custody. He begged to stay with his father when the court first ordered the change in custody in 2022.

He has said his father is the only stable parent he has. As such, there is evidence, including on the court record.

McCarthy also argued that Jeff has filed numerous actions to “harass” his client.

Jeff has filed numerous things to win back custody, but that followed a flurry of dubious legal activity by McCarthy and Hornbeck.

First, Jeff and Sarah had a near decade long custody battle which culminated in the agreed order.

Sarah ignored the agreed order and filed a flurry of things in Anne Arundel County. Here is more from Wayne Dolcefino.

McCarthy ignored his and his client’s role in the legal battle when he made the allegation that Jeff only files to “harass.”

Furthermore, McCarthy claimed that Anne Arundel County was the proper forum for this case.

“The Anne Arundel County Circuit Court is the proper forum for this case.” McCarthy stated.

Neither parent lives in Anne Arundel County. The emancipation petition was filed in Baltimore County, where Jeff’s son lives. It was moved without anyone asking to Anne Arundel County, which also retains the custody case, despite neither parent living there.

One need not be an attorney to know that a county where none of the parties live is not the right jurisdictional county.

Given all the shenanigans in this case, it seems likely that McCarthy is desperate to keep it there because he knows that this court is biased in favor of his client.