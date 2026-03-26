Michael Volpe Investigates

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The Boyne conviction postmortem

Did Richard Luthmann and I misunderstand the evidence against him?
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Michael Volpe
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid
Paul Boyne has traded in his suit for an orange jumpsuit, and he’ll be in jail for a while.

Shortly after Paul Boyne was arrested in 2023, I believed that if this case ever went to trial, he would be found not guilty.

Since, the case dragged on, while all sorts of corruption was uncovered, including that the FBI investigated me in 2017.

Paul persevered. He spent over a year in jail awaiting trial. He spent another year and a half going to pre-trial hearings while free.

Finally, earlier this month- nearly three years after he was first arrested in Virginia- his trial occurred in Connecticut.

In a verdict which stunned me, he was convicted on all counts.

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