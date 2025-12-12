The abusive guardianship of Barbara Musikar

Barbara Musikar, courtesy of Social Life Magazine

Approximately three years ago, Illana Musikar followed bad legal advice; today, she has no contact with her elderly mother.

In this interview, she told me that at the time she lived in New York State.

Her elderly mother went to live with her sister in suburban Chicago, in Lake County, she told me.

“My sister placed my mother in a facility on Lake-Cook Road,” Illana told me. Lake-Cook Road represents the dividing line between Lake and Cook County, Illinois.

“My sister tricked my mother into signing power of attorney over to her,” Illana told me.

I reached out to Leslie Blau, an attorney who represents Illana’s sister, but she didn’t respond to my email for comment.

Illana told me that she desperately wanted to remove her mother from this facility, and her mother did not want to be there.

So, she asked for legal advice and was told the best way to remedy the situation was to petition the court to put her mother into guardianship.

This was horrible legal advice, reminiscent of the advice Gabriella Fields got about her mother.

Illana told me all she had to do was get on a plane to Chicago, go to the facility, and remove her mother.

Instead, she found herself in the Cook County guardianship vortex.

She said she’s spent well over $300,000 on attorneys, had people associated with the case file a protective order against her, and she has been barred from seeing her mother.

This despite initially filing the petition for guardianship.

The case culminated in two hearings last year. The first occurred on October 1, 2024.

According to the transcript, Illana was not present.

I reached out to everyone who was present, but none of them responded to emails for comment.

Illana told me she was not noticed or made aware of the hearing prior to it occurring.

This is convenient since she would have vigorously objected to the decision.

As the petitioner of the guardianship, Illana should have been there.

The hearing was perfunctory, less than ten minutes.

part of the hearing from October 1, 2024

At the hearing, the parties decided to move Illana’s mom to another part of the facility, in the memory care wing.

This is important because at this point Barbara Musikar was not yet declared incapacitated, but they were already making decisions for her.

From the order where the judge approves the move

The judge presiding was Judge Aicha McCarthy.

The next important hearing occurred on December 16, 2024. At this hearing, the court determined Barbara Musikar was incapacitated and put her into guardianship. Once again, Illana was not listed as a participant.

Illana said that’s because prior to the hearing formally starting the court determined she was being disruptive and kicked her out.

This hearing was a bit longer, but still less than a half hour.

At this hearing, Illana said the court alluded to an important document: a CCP0211 form. This is a medical form filled out by a document giving evidence of capacity or lack of capacity.

The contents of the report have not been released. Illana has never seen it; I went to the Cook County Courts building and didn’t find it in any of the relevant documents.

No one knows what the doctor put into the report which was used as the basis of determining that Barbara Musikar was incapacitated.

Since then, Illana has been barred from seeing her mother.

Bureaucrats have made all her mother’s decisions, even though Illana first filed the petition.