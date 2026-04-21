Social services investigating Dave Weigel, along with criminal charges

Note: the video is a recording of a January 2026 interview between a DCF caseworker and Georgie Weigel

Connecticut authorities are putting maximum pressure on Dave Weigel.

I previously covered the dubious protective order and criminal charges he’s facing in New Haven after a confrontation at his New Canaan, Connecticut, home on January 15, 2026.

Weigel’s primary residence is in New York, but he also owns this home.

Connecticut Department of Children and Family (DCF) is also investigating Weigel and they dragged his wife into the investigation.

On January 22, 2026, a DCF caseworker showed up at her home for an interview about her husband.

The caseworker asked numerous questions about events she wasn’t present at. Below Georgie was asked about the January 15, 2026, incident. She answered, though she wasn’t at home at the time.

“They were fishing for something to make me an unfit parent,” Georgie told me.

Georgie’s answers to the DCF caseworker mirror what Dave Weigel told me. He said that Mrs. Alvarez was the aggressor and he was only trying to keep her out of the New Canaan home on January 15, 2206.

According to the DCF caseworker, Dave Weigel was being investigated for three things: sexual abuse, physical and moral neglect.

Georgie was also asked by DCF about an allegation that the kids bought alcohol while underage, and a time in the summer 2025 when Dave swam in the Alvarez’s pool without other adults present. Below is Dave describing this incident.

Dave Weigel’s daughter is friends with Mrs. Alvarez’s teenage son.

Dave previously told me that he was invited to the pool. The incident was innocent, and no one had a problem until the relationship between the two families fractured.

He said he found out afterwards that his daughter was illegally buying alcohol, but he didn’t encourage it or provide her money for it.

The allegations match allegations made by Zoali Alvarez in a February 2026 protective order hearing. Below is her testimony during that hearing.

Zoali and her husband own a successful home building business in Connecticut. She did not respond to a voicemail for comment, and her lawyer, Frank Lieto, did not respond to an email for comment.

DCF caseworkers also interrogated Dave Weigel about these incidents.

Dave Weigel told me that this is not a legitimate investigation since his main address is in New York, meaning Connecticut DCF has no jurisdiction over him.

While DCF was putting the screws to Dave, they were ignoring a serious allegation against the Alvarez family.

In the fall of 2025, Mr. Alvarez allegedly put a gun to his son’s head after his son came out as gay.

Georgie told me that she remembers DCF caseworkers coming to her home around this time to inspect and see if it was safe and inhabitable for the teenage boy.

Since then, that investigation grew cold while Dave Weigel has been the subject of a protective order, a criminal complaint, and this DCF complaint.

Dave told me he believes this is happening to coverup for the gun incident.