From a previous edition of this series: a parent falsely claimed their second amendment rights were violated.

Smoking marijuana while pregnant and refusing to open a door for a child protective services (CPS) caseworker were some of the dilemmas parents posed to the internet.

Let’s start with the first one.

This is not completely accurate, but the general point is right. It’s not hard to become a CPS caseworker or a guardian ad litem (GAL), even though both positions vest lots of power.

Caseworkers generally need a degree in social work, while the qualifications for a guardian ad litem vary by state.

Some states require little more than some classes, testing, which lead to a certificate.

In Illinois, an attorney in good standing qualifies, along with some basic training.

Many, though not all, GALs are lawyers- divorce lawyers more specifically.