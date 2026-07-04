Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Sights of the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

An eclectic group participants joined the festivities.
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Michael Volpe
Jul 04, 2026
∙ Paid
Here is the company vying for the most patriotic plumber

It was a motley crew of colonials, superheroes, politicians, and others celebrating American’s 250th birthday in suburban Chicago.

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