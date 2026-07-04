It was a motley crew of colonials, superheroes, politicians, and others celebrating American’s 250th birthday in suburban Chicago.
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Sights of the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois
An eclectic group participants joined the festivities.
Jul 04, 2026
∙ Paid
Michael Volpe Investigates
I give voice to the voiceless with true original reporting on topics the rest of the media is too afraid or lazy to cover.I give voice to the voiceless with true original reporting on topics the rest of the media is too afraid or lazy to cover.
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