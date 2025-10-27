Sights of Evanston, Illinois
The parking is cheap, the streets are clean, and there are no anti-ICE signs here.
I ventured back to Evanston, Illinois, a suburb just north of Chicago. I saw clean streets, cheap parking, and no anti-ICE signs.
Eight dollars for the whole weekend…let’s compare this to Chicago, which is a war zone, according to our President.
