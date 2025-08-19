The police report from Peninsula PD

When confronted with compelling evidence that he turned an ethical journalist into a media whore, Jeremy Hales ran to cop buddies to complain, according to a new police report released by the Peninsula, Ohio Police Department (PD).

According to that report, on August 4, 2025, Hales when to the Peninsula PD to complain about me.

On 8-4-25 at approximately 1500 hours Jeremy Hales arrived on station reference a harassment report. Mr. Hales stated he has received over 50 emails from Michael Volpe. Mr. Hales provided a copy of an email to Michael Volpe (mvolpe998@gmail.com) stating {do not contact me again. You are being reported for constant harassment. You will be in court you unhinged mental freak.}

The last email I sent him prior to August 4 was a link to the write-up of the 49th episode of The Unknown.

In that episode, I showed how current media whore Megan Fox used to practice ethical journalism, including interviewing Australian journalist Grant Wyeth about global family court issues.

Working with me, Megan retired powerful judges, influenced legislation, while helping targeted parents get their kids from the clutches of a corrupt system.

With Hales influence, Megan interviews lowlifes like astroturfer Rosalyn Duke.

Duke and Fox perpetuate a fiction that Jeremy Hales and his 750,000 subscribers are being bullied by two neighbors no one knew before Hales turned them into a story line.

They do this because doing his bidding means easy money for them.

Ironically, Megan and Rosalyn are less triggered by this characterization than Hales, who called the cops after being confronted with his media whore.

Hales mischaracterized our interactions to the Peninsula PD. While I have sent about fifty emails, this is over an eight-month period, and most of them are like the August 2, 2025, email, a link to an article.

I only remember him asking to stop contacting him the one time he mentioned. This was a surreal interaction because before he told me to stop contacting him, he again threatened to intercede in my child custody case. He sent two emails, each with screenshots he’d found that my ex-girlfriend put on-line, with threatening messages.

In his world, threatening to intercede in someone’s child custody case is not harassment, but sending a link is.

That email was sent on July 10, 2025, and it was in response to an email I sent him, his attorney Randall Shochet, and others about a civil lawsuit alleging that Shochet was using unethical means to poach clients.

The rest of the police report has been documented before, including the calls to and from dirty cop Dennis Pongracz of the Peninsula PD.

I also talked with Chief John Nagy and swore at him, “are you fucking kidding me?”

I shouldn’t have sworn, but I did bully two cops, even if they work for the Peninsula, Ohio PD.

Since Hales thinks asking questions amounts to harassment, I will email questions to Shochet going forward. Below is what I sent in preparation for this story.

Mr. Shochet, since your client considers my queries to be harassing, I will send further correspondence to you. I'm starting with this. This is the police report which was filed on Jeremy Hales behalf. He claims that he asked me to stop, what he doesn't say is that email was right after he threatened that I'd go to jail. Is it his belief then that he can threaten to put me in jail and then turn around and scream harassment. Isn't threatening to put someone in jail a form of harassment? Does he think that asking questions about his YouTube channel and this story line he's conjured up about being defamed harassing; doesn't that violate the first amendment?

He didn’t respond.

Playing the victim is part of a pattern with the Hales crew; Megan Fox threatened Bruce Matzkin with going to the cops after he included her in an email.

Mr. Matzkin, I have already informed you that sending me emails unsolicited is harassment and I want it to stop. Any further communication from you will be turned over to law enforcement. Stop contacting me for any reason

Megan was triggered by an email Matzkin sent to the Florida bar detailing the long history of deceit by Shochet

She also called her local cops after Richard Luthmann revealed her home address.

Shara “the deflector” Wolf claimed I was intimidating her, a federal witness.

Shara answers most questions with a question, thus the deflector.

Hales is of the mindset that any critic is committing a tort, a civil violation, or a criminal violation.

In the last eighteen months, he’s taken out a protective order in Ohio against his Florida neighbors, sued over ten people, and filed this frivolous police report.