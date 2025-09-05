Shock claim: Chicago mom says three attempts on her life have been made.

mugshot of Venkatesh Bhogireddy who was convicted of trying to have his ex-wife’s uncle murdered.

The charges made in Usha Karri’s pro se lawsuit are “fantastic,” according to an attorney with the US Department of Justice (USDOJ).

Part of the response filed by Pam Bondi’s office, which did not respond to an email for comment.

In this lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois, Usha alleged that three attempts were made on her life, and that judges, lawyers, and other court actors were involved.

The allegations are hard to believe until you consider that it is court record that one attempt was made on her life by her ex-husband, Venkatesh Bhogireddy.

(Note, Bhogireddy was convicted of attempting to kill her uncle, Seedaram Ganisetti, however, the initial indictment included an attempt on her life as well.)

From the federal complaint against Bhogireddy. Individual A is Usha.

Bhogireddy is in federal prison, and he’ll be there until 2029, but family court in Cook County, Illinois continues to adjudicate their child custody case.

Part of a court order scheduling a child custody trial in this case for earlier this year. The trial has since been delayed.

In 2019, Bhogireddy approached an individual who became a confidential informant (CI)and asked to help find a hitman.

The CI approached the government, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) sent in an undercover agent.

Instead of hiring an actual hitman, Bhogireddy wound up enlisting an undercover ATF agent who posed as a motorcycle gang member named “Joe.” “I would offer that Mr. Bhogireddy might consider himself lucky that he found an ATF agent instead of an actual killer when he was deciding how to respond to the frustrations that he was considering in his personal life,” Wood said. A jury found Bhogireddy guilty in 2021 of five separate counts. But in explaining her sentence Friday, Wood noted that Bhogireddy had hatched one plot, involving one individual, carried out over a period of months — and if combined into one count, she could have given him no more than 10 years.

That foiled attempt, Usha’s lawsuit argued, set the stage for two more attempts.

While Bhogireddy awaited sentencing, the lawsuit stated, the family court was busy as well.

The judge in the custody case ordered that Dr. Stephanie Bonza be appointed; Dr. Bonza did not respond to an email for comment.

Dr. Bonza’s task was to assess if it was a good idea for Venkatesh to have video calls with his children in jail.

Lynn Wypych is the guardian ad litem on this case, and she didn’t respond to a voicemail for comment at her office.

Jami Buzinski of Davis Friedman is Bhogireddy’s attorney, and she declined comment when reached at her office.

Seetaram and Usha explained that this initial directive- as asinine as it is- was then transformed.

By the end of the year, Dr. Bonza was trying to assess Usha not Bhogireddy.

This new assessment, not ordered by the court, coincided with the federal sentencing for Bhogireddy.

Usha argued in the lawsuit that the unauthorized assessment was really an attempt to stop her from testifying at the sentencing.

Usha and Seetaram told me that they believe that this bogus assessment would have been used to jail or commit Usha where she’d be murdered.

It’s certainly a fantastic claim, except one attempt on both their lives is documented.

They said this attempt was thwarted by a separate federal lawsuit which led to Dr. Bonza recusing herself.

In 2024, the family court was at it again. This time, the court ordered Usha to pay half the GAL fees, despite an Illinois stating that GAL fees can only be charged based on an “ability to pay.”

Usha said she was on public aid, and worse yet, the court refused to enforce its own order to collect over $70,000 from Venkatesh in back due child support.

As Usha stated in her lawsuit, she was ordered to pay the fees in five business days, and a hearing was scheduled, where she was required to attend in person.

Usha and Seetaram told me they both expected her to be jailed at this hearing and then killed in jail.

That was stopped by the current federal lawsuit, which stayed the proceedings. This lawsuit was dismissed by US Federal District Judge Lindsey Jenkins.

Usha has since appealed and filed a motion to reconsider.

That has continued to pause the family court proceedings, but Seetaram said a hearing is scheduled for October 20, 2025.

Is that when the murder plot will finally materialize?