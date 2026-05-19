Dave Weigel

Misspelled names, changing dates, and unexplained court appearances make up some of the peculiar and evolving docket in Dave Weigel’s Connecticut criminal case.

The case stems from an incident on January 15, 2026, when Zoali Alvarez showed up uninvited to Weigel’s New Canaan, Connecticut, home after finding out both their kids may have been involved in purchasing alcohol while underage.

The two sides gave differing accounts of what happened, each accusing the other of being the aggressor in an assault.

According to the police report, Weigel was issued a summons on the spot; he disputes that, saying there was no arrest on January 15.

The New Canaan Police Department (NCPD), which released the police report, declined to release the summons or bodycam.

The current court docket shows January 15, 2026, as the arrest date.

That wasn’t always the case. Previously, it had Weigel arrested on January 20, 2026.

An arrest on January 20, 2026, was impossible because Weigel was out of state and has the plane tickets to prove it.

Currently, there is no attorney listed as representing Weigel, but this has also been stealth edited. Back in March, I wrote about how a law firm with a “glaring conflict” was listed as representing Weigel.

The law firm- Goldman, Gruder, and Woods- includes attorney, Frank Lieto. Lieto represents Mrs. Alvarez in her protective order against Weigel.

Lieto did not respond to an email for comment or to clarify if he’d reached out to have his firm’s name removed.

Currently, the next court date is May 20, 2026, with the arraignment listed as the purpose.

According to the January 15, 2026, police report, there was an initial hearing scheduled for January 29, 2026.

From the police report

Weigel did not attend the hearing, as he said no one provided him a summons.

On February 2, 2026, Weigel was in a Connecticut courtroom for another hearing related to this incident. This was for the protective order filed by Alvarez.

If Weigel missed the January 29, 2026, the court didn’t notice as he was not taken into custody for failure to appear.

Currently, Weigel’s name is spelled correctly, but even that was not always so. For a while, Weigel’s name was misspelled as Weigal.

Weigel insists these charges are concocted to benefit a politically connected family.