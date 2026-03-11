Sarah Hornbeck's revealing answers on abuse in deposition

Sarah Hornbeck from during the deposition. Hornbeck was primarily only on audio; however, she had to be on video to be sworn in.

Note: there are only snippets of video from the deposition, but the full transcript is here. The video above includes two portions of the deposition: when Ms. Hornbeck is asked to describe Mr. Reichert’s abuse and later when asked about an alleged incident when he pointed a gun to her head.

Since I started covering the Jeff Reichert Vs Sarah Hornbeck child custody case in Maryland in 2024, one person no one heard from was Sarah Hornbeck.

She didn’t respond to comments, and in most cases, her attorney, Brennan McCarthy, spoke in court.

That all changed on February 27, 2026, as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit.

She is being sued by her ex-husband, Jeff Reichert, for filing false protective orders, leading to numerous arrests.

All charges were eventually dropped. Hornbeck filed five protective orders in 2020.

From a memorandum of opinion by Magistrate Judge Mark Coulsen, in which Magistrate Coulsen concluded that Jeff Reichert’s lawsuit cleared an early hurdle and overcame a motion to dismiss.

In July 2025, Jeff Reichert won a key ruling which ushered in discovery, including this deposition.

The deposition was over three hours long, covering numerous topics, however, there was an especially interesting portion when Hornbeck was asked to describe alleged abuse by Jeff Reichert.

When asked about Reichert’s alleged abuse, Hornbeck repeated the word abuse a bunch of times.

“My therapy would cover Mr. Reichert’s abuse as well as other issues,” she said at one point,

Another portion is below.

While repeating “abusive”, Hornbeck failed to provide any examples of specific incidents of abuse.

The answers were boilerplate.

There was one searing example of abuse. According to Hornbeck, Jeff Reichert pointed a gun to her head in 2010, while she was pregnant.

Only she didn’t mention this incident when asked for examples.

Instead, the incident was discussed after questions prompted by Jeff’s attorney, Ibrahim Reyes.

While Hornbeck described the alleged incident in detail, she did not tell anyone when it happened.

That included the couple who was having dinner with them when she said this happened; they were in another room, according to her testimony.

Nor did she tell police, she also stated in the deposition. She explained that she wanted it kept quiet to save the marriage.

She didn’t reveal it until 2020, when she used it to bolster one of the protective order applications.

Jeff has repeatedly denied to me this incident happened.

Hornbeck and her attorney did not respond to emails for comment.

Hornbeck’s credibility on this issue will be a key factor in the lawsuit. Jeff is arguing that she used the protective orders as a weapon to change custody.

As detailed in the deposition, only months prior to filing the protective orders, she had agreed to a consent order in which Jeff had primary physical custody while she had supervised visits.

This occurred after a series of drunk incidents, also asked about in the deposition, including one in which she passed out while caring for their son.