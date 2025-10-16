Some irresponsible person put a marching band in the middle of a war zone.

President Donald Trump says that Chicago is a war zone, and since he never lies, we know it’s true.

It’s probably not safe for me to leave my residence right now, but I am very brave.

So, I ventured into Chicago’s worst neighborhood- downtown- to bring my audience the unvarnished truth.

I escaped death many times- shootings, gangs, and the worst of all, the street vendor.

This guy looks suspicious. Hopefully, the National Guard- not the fat ones - will take care of him.

The first thing I noticed in the war zone was an irresponsible building. Who puts up a skyscraper in a war zone. I hope the owner of this building does not accumulate more power. See the shocking photos below.