Reporting bravely from the war zone (Chicago)
I risked life and limb to report on all the death and destruction in Chicago.
President Donald Trump says that Chicago is a war zone, and since he never lies, we know it’s true.
It’s probably not safe for me to leave my residence right now, but I am very brave.
So, I ventured into Chicago’s worst neighborhood- downtown- to bring my audience the unvarnished truth.
I escaped death many times- shootings, gangs, and the worst of all, the street vendor.
The first thing I noticed in the war zone was an irresponsible building. Who puts up a skyscraper in a war zone. I hope the owner of this building does not accumulate more power. See the shocking photos below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michael Volpe Investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.