A recently released police report from the January 15, 2026, incident at Dave Weigel’s New Canaan, Connecticut home sheds light on the situation but also raises new questions.

On January 15, 2026, Weigel was confronted at his home by Zoali Alvarez after she learned that their kids- Zoali’s and Dave’s- were buying alcohol while underage.

Zoali was joined by her husband who called the police.

Weigel separately called the police who arrived on the scene at approximately 3:15PM that day.

Zoali claimed that Dave assaulted her while Dave said he only attempted to keep her from entering his home.

Dave Weigel’s statement from that day

The incident led to criminal charges after the officers observed red marks on Zoali’s neck and shin.

Weigel has insisted that he was never formally charged and the case has started without that key step.

The New Canaan Police Department (NCPD) recently released the police report to me, and according to the report, Dave Weigel was issued a summons on January 15, 2026.

From the police report

Dave Weigel, upon seeing a copy of the police report, told me this never happened. He was never served with a summons that day, any other day, nor has he been arrested.

I went back to the NCPD with an open records request for this summons and body camera from that day.

That’s where things got interesting.

Unlike the police report, NCPD denied the request, “No other information can be released while the matter is still pending in court. You can re-submit this request once the case is closed.”

When I asked for a legal explanation, NCPD cited “Section 1-215 of the State of CT FOIA Act.”

FOIA stands for Freedom of Information Act.

Except, Section 1-215 of the Connecticut FOIA Act does not bar the public from receiving documents related to police investigations while the case is ongoing. The opposite is true.

From Section 1-215 of the Connecticut FOIA Act

According to the law, unless the case has been sealed, everything associated with an arrest is to be disclosed. The same is true of the body cam footage, “Public Records Documenting or Depicting the Arrest or Custody of the Arrested Person – such as dash camera and body camera images - must be disclosed during the period in which the prosecution is pending unless they are otherwise subject to an applicable exemption.”

Per the law, I am entitled to both the body cam and the summons.

NCPD wouldn’t budge but I appealed to the State of Connecticut FOIA commission; that appeal is pending.

NCPD also claimed that they were being directed to deny my request by the local prosecutor’s office, “I’m following directives from the states attorney’s office.”

Dave Weigel is being prosecuted for third degree assault and other crimes by the Office of the State’s Attorney Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk led by Paul Ferencek.

Paul Ferencek from the Stamford State’s Attorney’s webpage

When I reached that office, a representative said they had nothing to do with the decision and to direct any questions to the NCPD.

This criminal case is running concurrently to a Department of Children and Family (DCF) investigation, along with a protective order Mrs. Alvarez took out over the same incident.

The police called DCF, according to the police report.

Weigel maintains that he’s being targeted to cover-up for an incident in 2025 when Joali’s husband, Carlos Alvarez, pulled a gun on his son after his son came out as gay.