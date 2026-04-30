Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is simple: show the summons. Show the bodycam. If New Canaan Police are right, the records prove it. If Weigel is right, the report contains a serious falsehood. Either way, the public has a right to know. Hiding behind a FOIA provision that appears to require disclosure does not clear anything up—it makes it worse. And blaming the State’s Attorney while the State’s Attorney says “ask the police” is classic bureaucratic fog. This is not transparency. It is institutional keep-away. Produce the documents, release the footage, and stop asking the public to trust a report you won’t verify.

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