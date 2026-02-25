Michael Volpe Investigates

Richard Luthmann
1h

Family courts should not be arenas for enforcing ideology or medical procedures. President Trump’s Executive Order “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” makes clear that federal policy must oppose the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries on minors, terming such interventions “chemical and surgical mutilation” and cutting off federal support for them as a matter of morality and law.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-children-from-chemical-and-surgical-mutilation/

Courts are guardians of children’s welfare, not promoters of controversial medical trends. When trade groups champion these interventions, judges risk eroding parental rights and exposing children to irreversible harm. Family law must protect childhood innocence, not institutionalize medical ideology.

