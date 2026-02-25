The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) from their website

Two major divorce and child custody trade groups put their proverbial thumbs on the scale in favor of child transgender transitioning.

The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts along with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) held a joint conference in September 2025 in San Francisco, California.

One of the presentations pushed transgender surgery for minors.

“This program is intended to educate the participants by focusing on children and families, providing an understanding of the development and experience of transgender and gender diverse children in the context of their individuality and well-being, their families, and society.” The promotion for the presentation stated.

I reached out to AFCC and AAML, but neither responded to an email for comment.

The presenters included Lorie Nachlis, a divorce lawyer in California.

She did not respond to an email for comment.

The other two presenters- Drs. Diane Ehrensaft and Abby Walch- were from the transgender clinic at the University of California at San Francisco which specializes in transgender surgeries for minors. (The clinic notes it only does surgeries after puberty.)

The UCSF Child and Adolescent Gender Center (CAGC) offers comprehensive medical and psychological care, as well as advocacy and legal support, to transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse children and adolescents. We bring together experts from both UCSF and elsewhere to promote gender health and positive outcomes for children and adolescents exploring gender identity and expression. The CAGC accepts new patients ages 3 to 17. Before the onset of puberty, our care focuses strictly on social and emotional development, and we don’t offer gender-affirming medical treatments. Once a patient reaches puberty, gender-affirming medical treatments may be considered (emphasis mine) following a thorough mental health assessment by a gender specialist.

UCSF also did not respond to an email for comment.

Dr. Ehrensaft has a long history of promoting transgender children.

“Love your child for who your child is telling you he or she is,” Dr. Ehrensaft said in a video, arguing that parents should encourage a child who wants to switch genders.

This presentation is a troubling step for parents who reject this far left ideology.

I first wrote about AFCC in 2015; ostensibly, it is a trade group, but I refer to it as a shadow family court.

It consists of judges, lawyers, therapists, psychologists, and anyone else involved in family court.

AFCC is responsible for the proliferation of the term parental alienation, the 50/50 presumption, and family court’s reliance on court appointees.

AFCC didn’t create the term “high conflict” divorces, but the group has done a lot to turn it into a household word. “The challenges posed by high-conflict families were front-and-center issues for most courts, and AFCC members led the way in developing new processes and techniques for working with these challenging family members,” according to AFCC’s website. “For the last 30 years, mediation and, to a lesser extent custody evaluations have dominated the family dispute resolution landscape,” an AFCC white paper from 2004 stated. “Only recently have a very few court service agencies begun to explore a triage process to select from a menu of services.” AFCC literature recommends the use of a plethora of court professionals—custody evaluators, guardians ad litem, parenting coordinators, mediators, therapists, etc.—to defuse “high conflict” divorces. “Parenting coordination is appropriate for high conflict cases dealing with child-related issues,” according to an AFCC manual. What none of the AFCC literature promoting court professional services mentions is that these services are often compulsory and that litigants are charged $250 an hour and more to pay for the services.

AFCC’s influence is enormous in divorce and child custody; if it pushes transgender surgeries, a lot of judges will be swayed.

In 2023, California nearly passed AB 957. That would have made affirming a child’s chosen gender the “betterment of the child’s health, safety, and welfare.”

In so doing, AB 957 would have guaranteed that the parent encouraging a child’s transition would have gotten custody.

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsome vetoed the bill.

The transgender issue has not consumed family court yet, but if AFCC starts promoting it, it will.