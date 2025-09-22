Popular lawyer and YouTuber sued by Bruce Matzkin

Screenshot of the DUI Guy YouTube page

Note: a short interview with Matzkin’s lawyer is above.

Jeremy Hales has aggressively filed numerous frivolous lawsuits against his opponents, but now one of his chief propagandists is facing a lawsuit of his own.

Larry Forman is a Kentucky lawyer, who also runs the popular YouTube channel TheDUIGUYPLUS, which boasts over 600,000 subscribers.

He specializes in criminal law, specifically defending driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

Despite his purported legal knowledge, Forman is not immersed in defamation law, according to a new lawsuit.

Bogus disbarment claim

The lawsuit states that Forman wrongly claimed in a March 27, 2025, broadcast that Bruce Matzkin was facing disbarment for missing a court hearing.

From the lawsuit

Matzkin was representing Michelle Preston and John Cook pro bono in the lawsuit they were defending against Jeremy Hales. Judge Zachary “Bozo” Bolitho summoned Matzkin to fly into Florida from his home in Massachusetts because Matzkin allegedly sent his opposite attorney, Randall Shochet, some mean emails.

Matzkin failed to attend sending a notice, and Bolitho issued a show cause order.

Nothing in the order suggested that disbarment was a possibility.

Forman did not respond to an email and voicemail at his office for comment.

Bogus claim about “fleeing the country”

In another video, Forman falsely claimed that Matzkin was fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

“Scam attorney exposed before fleeing,” the video is titled, except Matzkin never fled the country. He wasn’t facing criminal charges, and he has a thriving legal business in Massachusetts.

Forman certainly has righteous indignation for someone who can’t get basic facts right. Not only was Bruce Matzkin not fleeing, not facing disbarment, but he isn’t a Florida attorney.

Matzkin is licensed in Connecticut and Massachusetts and appeared in Florida, pro hoc vice, where an out of state lawyer is granted right to appear on a case-by-case basis.

Matzkin did NOT lie in a federal pleading

Forman’s lies didn’t stop there, according to the lawsuit. Forman also falsely claimed that Matzkin lied in a federal pleading.

All pleadings are signed under penalty of perjury, and any deliberate lie would violate legal ethics.

Because the allegations are so serious, the lawsuit argues that all the defamatory statements are defamation per se, meaning statements that are, “so inherently harmful to a person's reputation that the law presumes damages.”

Is Matzkin a limited purpose public figure?

This lawsuit may hinge on a technical part of the law. The lawsuit argues that Matzkin is a private person, but I argued to his attorney, Ben Potash, that he is a limited purpose public figure.

A limited purpose public figure is, “someone who voluntarily thrusts themselves into a particular public controversy to influence its outcome, thereby becoming a public figure for a limited range of issues related to that controversy.”

Potash argued that Matzkin is “some guy,” but also said that Forman’s statements were made with “malice” which would survive even if Matzkin was deemed a limited purpose public figure.

Bruce has done several interviews on the Hales case, including one with Rich and me.

If Bruce is deemed a limited purpose public figure, he would need to show actual malice, a very high standard in which the defendant is shown to have known something was a lie or shown a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

I think Forman has a strong case to reach a limited purpose public figure. The actual malice standard is difficult though not impossible to reach.

The full exchange is between me and Mr. Potash on this issue is below.

Forman and Sean Combs

Along with the lawsuit, Forman has crossed paths with me on another subject- Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.

Earlier this year, he put out one video. A screenshot from the thumbnail is below.

“Breaking: P Diddy Paid Off Judges, Prosecutors, and Cops,” the title states. Forman had bought one of Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith’s more fanciful court filing.

Upon finding this video, I let Jack Laurence, the creator of Suing Diddy, know.

Jack sent Forman an email explaining that there was a lot more there.

Forman never responded, but instead, he removed the video without telling the audience.

He didn’t respond to an email for comment after he removed the video

My email to Forman from April 2025, asking about him removing the Smith/Diddy video in a stealth way.

