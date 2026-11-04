A local Arizona police department has issued a statement directly contradicting the narrative an unscrupulous lawyer has peddled for months on behalf of his abusive client.

For nearly a year, Arizona attorney Gregg Woodnick has claimed that allegations that his client, Dr. Mohamad Lazkani, abused his two daughters were investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated.

Dr. Mohamad Lazkani

In a March 27, 2026, statement, Mohamad noted, “As the Court, DCS and the police have already concluded, Father is not kidnapping the kids to Jordan, and he did not abuse the children.”

On July 22, 2026, Woodnick wrote the following in a motion.

“Her fabricated claims have evolved from international abduction to voyeurism and now molestation claims (after PD found no evidence for the voyeurism claim and her abduction claim was debunked).” Woodnick said in the motion. “Despite repeated Court, police and DCS conclusions, Mother continues to repeat these malignant conclusions.”

In October, I did an open records request with the Surprise, Arizona Police Department (SPD). In January 2026, the girls went to the SPD to make sexual abuse allegations against their father.

SPD provided this statement, “This incident is still under investigation {emphasis mine} and assigned to a detective. If you would like the report now, it may be heavily redacted to protect the ongoing investigation.”

In February, the girls repeated the claim to a jiu jitsu coach, triggering another police call.

Dr. Lazkani has also been accused by his girls of filming them while they showered.

Unlike Woodnick’s assertion, no determination has been made about the sexual abuse allegations.

An email and voicemail left at Woodnick’s office were left unreturned.

Dr. Lazkani did not respond to an email for comment.

The dispute goes to the heart of the child custody case.

Woodnick has been arguing for months that Dr. Lazkani’s daughters have resisted a relationship with his client, and Woodnick has claimed this is because their mother, Maheen Sheikh, has poisoned them against him.

As one example, Woodnick stated this, “In April 2026, with the agreement of the parties, Dr. Jamie Picus had been shepherding the TI process. Despite initial success and positive feedback about the girls’ contact with Father, the process regressed and Dr. Picus experienced challenges related to Mother continuing to regurgitate old allegations that have never been substantiated, failing to engage in the TI process, and Mother last-minute cancelling appointments. Mother’s exhaustive commitment to repeating unsubstantiated allegations reversed progress in this case.”

Dr. Jamie Picus was appointed the therapeutic interventionist before being removed.

Woodnick has accused Maheen of parental alienation.

“The alienation efforts here are overt and indisputable.” Woodnick concluded in one filing.

Police have not concluded the allegations are unsubstantiated, rendering Woodnick’s argument meritless.

Though the kids have primarily lived with their mother since their breakup in 2021, Dr. Lazkani has been fighting to flip custody, especially since the beginning of 2026 after the case moved to Arizona.