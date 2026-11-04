Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

Family court becomes a credibility racket when a lawyer’s confident assertion gets more weight than the underlying record. An unresolved investigation cannot honestly be sold as a finding that allegations were fabricated, and repeating that characterization in successive filings doesn’t strengthen its foundation. Before blaming a mother for poisoning her children against their father, the court should establish exactly what investigators concluded, when they concluded it, and whether counsel accurately represented those conclusions. If a lawyer knowingly misled the court, correcting the record is only the beginning; meaningful accountability must follow. Otherwise, the incentive is obvious: make the accusation, gain the advantage, and leave the family fighting the fiction. When courtroom deception carries no price, children get the bill.

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