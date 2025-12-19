Paul Thacker fights for free speech in Europe

Note: Find Paul’s fundraiser here.

Paul Thacker has spent decades reporting on medicine, pharmaceuticals, and the media which covers it.

This includes a stint as the chief investigator for Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in the Senate Finance Committee.

He told me that as part of his work he has a great deal of experience with the group: The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) which Paul described as a hitman type group.

They are willing, as long as they are paid enough, to attack certain people and groups with propaganda while showering others with praise.

One individual involved with ACSH is Alex Berezow. Alex is one of ACSHs chief hitman, Paul told me.

Paul has written about Alex, been attacked by him, and Paul considers him an unethical person.

A couple years ago, Paul was contacted by Anna Berezow, Alex’s then wife.

They were involved in a child custody case.

Paul had no experience with child custody, but he told me he found some of the information of interest.

He even logged on and witnessed one of the hearings.

I have plenty of experience and Paul reached out to me.

In early 2024, I published an article, including an interview with Anna.

The details of the custody case are shocking: Alex admitted to fantasizing about molesting his toddler daughter, once seemed to ejaculate while feeding her, but he got sole custody anyway.

Paul released details of the custody case on his Twitter account and contacted his employer.

Documents and testimony that Paul reviewed, he told me, showed that Alex was on a fair amount of medication and admitted to excessive drinking- this while writing about the pharmaceutical industry.

Alex did not respond to an email for comment.

Paul currently lives in Spain; Alex lives in Washington state, and I live in Chicago.

Though logistically it was easier to sue me, Alex sued Paul.

Paul hired a lawyer and remained quiet on the advice of counsel.

He won the court case and multiple appeals.

A few months ago, he received another letter from Alex, threatening more litigation.

Paul told me he won’t remain silent anymore.

He believes that the reason that he’s being targeted in Spain- as opposed to me in the US- is because Europe offers less protections from frivolous lawsuits like this one.

In the US, we have anti-SLAPP, the Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

Illinois has anti-SLAPP legislation. Anti-SLAPP protects people from frivolous lawsuits designed to chill free speech.

Anti-SLAPP is currently in nearly forty states and though each state has written their own unique laws the common characteristics include quick and easy ways to dismiss a SLAPP suit and the ability to recover court costs after a SLAPP suit is dismissed.

By so doing, it is deterrent against a SLAPP suit, and that is why Paul thinks Alex didn’t go after me.

Europe has no equivalent to anti-SLAPP.

In 2024, The European Union issued Directive 2024/1069, which encouraged member countries like Spain to pass anti-SLAPP type legislation.

Paul told me that the directive is merely a suggestion and does not bind Spain to do anything.

He’s hoping his battle with Berezow will raise awareness of the lack of free speech protections throughout Europe.

In countries like England and Germany, people have gone to jail for mean Twitter posts.

The lack of protection from frivolous anti-free speech lawsuits is another problem.