Paul Boyne speaks...from jail.

Note: check out a preview of my two-part interview with Paul Boyne from prison below, but if you want to hear the whole thing, you’ll need to get a paid subscription. Part one is above and part two is behind the paywall.

Last month, a six-person jury convicted Paul Boyne of cyberstalking and other related crimes for writing mean things on his blog, thefamilycourtcircus.com.

The verdict surprised me because I believe this prosecution was retaliation for Paul exposing numerous bad judges in Connecticut. Here is part of one blog.

The dyke on the byke is the puppet head of the Connecticut Family Court. A nasty dyke full of hatred and contradiction, she executes and agenda so evil, so anti-Christian and so un-American that it can only be the agenda of King Solomon himself. Nothing to do with law, nothing to do with liberty, nothing to do with social mores, Bozzuto’s court operates under the anti-Christian agenda of the chosen. The state has no interest to invade the private relations between parents and children. But Bozzuto is not working for the state, she is working the agenda of the chosen. The only people on the planet who have an interest in destroying family units, disrupting childhoods, inflicting intentional emotional distress on free citizens for profit of the cult who literally devour children as a livelihood. No more kidding around, this is serious, Judge Bozzuto is a terrorist and she runs a terrorist operation within the judicial branch of the Connecticut State government. There is no standard of ‘best interest of the children’, it is smoke and mirrors designed by Satan to mask the jewdicial discretion that is upheld as law by a corrupt government. This dyke won’t even spend a dime to provide lawyers for poor people; like Baby Aaden’s parents.

The language was racists, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic, but that’s not illegal.

Paul sprinkled the blog with allusions to putting a “50 cal” in some bad judges head, and this is what prosecutors called cyberstalking.

New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that a Superior Court jury in New Haven today found Paul Boyne, age 64, of Springfield, Virginia, guilty of 12 counts of felony Stalking in the First Degree, in violation of General Statutes § 53a-181c(a)(4), and six counts of Electronic Stalking in violation of General Statutes § 53a-181f for threats made against three Connecticut Superior Court Judges. The trial was presided over by the Honorable Peter L. Brown. The evidence at trial established that Boyne paid for, operated, and authored specific blog posts on the website thefamilycourtcircus.com. Forensic evidence presented from Boyne’s seized computer showed him accessing the administration portion of the website to add and edit posts coinciding with their publication dates. Within those specific blog posts, Boyne made “true threats” aimed toward Judges Jane K. Grossman, Elizabeth J. Stewart, and former Superior Court Judge Thomas G. Moukawsher. The repeated postings made by Boyne threatened the judges’ deaths while simultaneously divulging their personal identifying information, such as their home addresses, alongside photos and descriptions of their homes. Prosecutors presented to the jury that, under Connecticut’s “cyberstalking” statutes, Boyne’s statements amounted to “true threats” and were, thus, unprotected under the First Amendment. Additionally, the state proved that Boyne’s threats were made, in whole or in part, because of the judges’ actual or perceived religion and/or sexual orientation. The jury was presented with evidence that a majority of the blog posts authored by Boyne made multiple references to the “JEW-dicial” branch and how the Connecticut family courts were part of a vast Jewish conspiracy.

The jury bought their argument and with it did a huge disservice to the first amendment.