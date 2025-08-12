Generally, people need to die for a cause to be considered martyrs, but that’s not a hard and fast rule.

For this thought experiment, consider Paul Boyne a martyr even though he remains alive.

Paul was abused by the Connecticut family court system- including notorious former judge Elizabeth Bozzuto- and, at some point, he started speaking out.

He wrote many blog posts on thefamilycourtcircus.com. The Connecticut judiciary should have ignored his writing. Had they, everyone would have been better off.

Instead, judges became obsessed with his writing, a mix of investigative journalism, commentary, anti-Semitism, racism, and sexism.

Let’s just try and recap the recent antics of Connecticut actors in the drama of Matthew Couloute. Skipping the long history of short lived relationships with a California blonde roller derby goddess, then a New York fashion model, resulting in a son and daughter, arrest warrants, lawsuits, custody battles, a divorce and general familial discord, Couloute starts a new drama on 15 October 2016. Having a checkered history as a lawyer, first as a state prosecutor for Connecticut, then private practice, then a stint with the NFL, then trouble, license suspension, conflict and drama, Couloute abandons Bloomfield, Connecticut for Cumming, Georgia with his son. Lives in a house owned by his mom, gets a job, puts son in private school, obtains a Georgia driver’s license, drives a Caddy with Peach State plates. Life is good. But life not so good for his daughter and her mother. Left abandoned, no alimony, no child support, out of work, living in a hotel, maternal grandparents from NY come rescue them the very next day. All is rather quiet until New York State court takes up the issue of the abused mother and unsupported child in early January. Suddenly, Couloute and his Connecticut pals arrange for a felony arrest warrant against mom for seeking safe haven, warm bed, food and a roof out of state. The tricksters of the Connecticut criminal justice system, from a K9 rookie cop, town police chief, unscrupulous state’s attorney, a play along judge and even the governor produce a totally fabricated extraditable felony arrest warrant to drag abused mom and child out of safe haven, back to Connecticut. Couloute has papers filed in Hartford family court for another judge to strip the child away from mom. What a plan, what teamwork, what execution. A well oiled machine operating outside the law to steal the kid from mom. All for a guy living in Georgia? But there is a snag. New York State has seen enough and seizes the child before Connecticut’s plan is executed. Couloute is charged by NYS with neglect, a child abuse investigation initiated, but Governor Malloy demands the arrest of the mother as a fugitive from justice for the trumped up charge of felony custodial interference. Now, pause for a moment. The state of New York took protective custody of the child and Connecticut is claiming that mother is interfering with Couloute’s custody? Newsflash, Couloute no longer has custody. NY won’t let him even visit his daughter without supervision for the protection of the child.

This writing has drawn the ire of the Connecticut judiciary. Initially, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited Paul’s home in Virginia, but they determined that Paul was doing nothing besides exercising his first amendment rights.

Unsatisfied, the Connecticut judiciary coopted dirty cops in the Connecticut State Police (CSP) to run a sham investigation.

In the summer of 2023, prosecutors charged Paul with crimes related to mean blog posts. Here are some of the posts which may have gotten Paul in trouble.

Judge Moukawsher “in the crosshair sight of a firearm” (¶ 17); “The judicial vengeance of Judge Moukawsher begs a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 18); talk of “assassinations” and “.50 caliber ammunition” (¶ 5); the items listed in ¶ 6; “is she beginning for a .308 shot to the head thru two panes of window glass from an oath keeper, concealed in the woods behind her house? A quick .50 cal to the head, delivered thru the back window of her car” (¶ 8); “worthy of a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 10); the Molotov cocktail stuff in ¶ 11; “Hunt Deichert!” and related material (¶ 12); “are there enough .50 cals for all the chosen heads in need of redemption?” (¶ 13); and more.

I previously interviewed Paul about this sham crime.

The charges themselves- ludicrous and anti-American as they are- aren’t what makes Paul a martyr.

The aftermath of the charges has revealed systemic abuses by a government and media incompetent and corrupt at all levels.

Paul has suffered to expose this rot.

Let’s examine it.