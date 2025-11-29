Ohio attorney's unethical cowardice causes heartache and POLAMOP in Hales case

Eli Heller, who along with Tad Hoover, represents Jeremy Hales in his protective order in Ohio.

Note: in the podcast, check out part of my interview with John Cook and Michelle Preston from September 2025, where we discussed the protective order.

On December 5, 2025, John Cook and Michelle Preston will face Ohio Magistrate Kandi O’Connor one more time.

Ohio Magistrate Kandi O’Connor, from Facebook

Since October 2023, YouTuber Jeremy Hales has held a protective order against them in Ohio, despite Cook and Preston never stepping foot in Ohio.

Hales failed to get a protective order in Florida, where all parties live, and went to Ohio to forum shop.

Magistrate O’Connor used dubious evidence, an email to the Peninsula, Ohio, mayor’s office, as the reason to grant the order.

the email Michelle Preston sent to the Peninsula, Ohio mayor’s office which Magistrate O’Connor thought was enough to trigger a protective order.

For approximately the last year, the man primarily responsible for the Ohio protective order farce is attorney Sean Martin.

Martin was initially introduced to the Hales story when he appeared with Bruce Matzkin, who previously represented Cook and Preston, on Dave Helm’s YouTube show.

Martin learned as a result of the show that Cook and Preston had a protective order in Ohio, where he is licensed.

(Helm would later be sued by Hales)

Martin volunteered to take the case on. Once he did, he had a duty to provide zealous representation.

I spoke with Michelle Preston about his representation. The audio is below.

0:00 -6:04

“He did nothing,” Michelle told of Martin’s representation.

He came on shortly before Cook and Preston faced a bogus contempt of court charge. The contempt stemmed from an incident at a townhall at which Hales girlfriend, Martha Rizk, claimed that Michelle had gone to a townhall also attended by Rizk.

Michelle told me that while she attended the event, she never interacted with Rizk.

She said that Martin failed to present any evidence, telling her that it was the other side’s job to prove their case.

Only, Michelle told me, Rizk then presented video evidence which went unchallenged; Michelle was found in contempt.

Michelle said that Martin also refused to file anything to challenge jurisdiction, given that she didn’t live in Ohio.

She said that Martin told her that the issue was already decided, and it would be a waste.

Then, earlier this year, Martin deserted his clients after Matzkin sent Hales’ Ohio protective attorneys, Eli Heller and Tad Hoover, a letter warning them not to destroy evidence.

Bruce Matzkin’s letter

Martin claimed that this letter created a conflict for him, only in emails he never explained why.

“Your actions are only making things worse for our clients, and potentially myself, and I cannot sit by idly anymore. Ms. Preston and Mr. Cook have every right to retain you, but I am experiencing a significant breakdown in my ability to represent our clients, (emphasis mine)” Martin said in an email shortly after Matzkin sent his email to Hales two attorneys.

Except, Martin never did any representation, so his words are hollow.

Michelle told me she remembers a different reason. She remembers Martin telling her that he was getting heat from other lawyers.

He was probably also getting heat from the YouTube campaign that Jeremy Hales created. Martin, a YouTuber, likely did not want to upset his YouTube friends like Megan Fox and TUG.

Martin is a coward, in my opinion.

His withdrawal likely violated several Ohio rules of professional conduct.

From the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct

The rules require the lawyer to give their client enough time to find new counsel, which Martin didn’t do.

“As part of the termination of representation, a lawyer shall take steps, to the extent reasonably practicable, to protect a client’s interest. The steps include giving due notice to the client, allowing reasonable time for employment of other counsel, delivering to the client all papers and property to which the client is entitled, and complying with applicable laws and rules.” The rules state, and Martin violated this rule.

Furthermore, he withdrew just as an order on another contempt motion was coming down. By withdrawing when he did, Martin left his clients in the lurch. They couldn’t appeal.

He has declined to comment on the case when I have reached him numerous times, further showing his cowardice.

Hales and his two attorneys waited until the protective order was nearly expired to file a frivolous motion to extend it.

Part of Hales protective order extension

The extension argues that others continue to say mean things about Hales,

3rd parties acting as a voice for respondent post continued harassing messages on a regular basis.

As such, the protective order needs to be extended. Any competent lawyer could argue against this frivolous motion; only, Martin’s cowardice left Michelle and John without a lawyer.

Michelle and John were able to hire an attorney last minute for the December 5 hearing- shocking Hales supporters.