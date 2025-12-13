NYC Councilman tackles guardianship reform

Sitting down with Richard Luthmann and me, Frank Morano, a Councilman from New York’s 51st District, said that guardianship reform got on his radar in his former profession as a radio host.

After tracking Wendy Williams story, he got calls from many people revealing a troubling pattern.

Since being elected, he’s continued to fight for reform.

He’s limited in what he can do because guardianship laws are done primarily at the state level, however, he’s proposed a package of reforms he’s dubbed “Wendy’s Law.”

The first step in that process is a commission he expects to get approved in 2026.

Frank has assembled a bipartisan group of council members championing this commission.

Based on his description, this commission will have many of the same characteristics of the special committee and task force in Arizona and Idaho examining family court reform.

This includes hearings in which victims get to speak.

Guardianship destroys people’s lives, and the victims have no voice in the courtroom. This commission will give them that voice to redress their government.

As such, I am optimistic about what this commission will accomplish; I noted on the broadcast that following the disclosures of Frank Serpico New York City formed the Knapp Commission.

This is similar.

Beyond that, Frank told us that he wants to pass a ward’s “bill of rights.”

In particular, he wants to see people threatened with guardianship be able to hire their own lawyers.

In guardianship cases I’ve covered, judges often refuse to allow wards to get a lawyer, arguing they don’t have the mental capacity.

Instead, court appointed lawyers act on their behalf. Those lawyers often don’t have the potential ward’s best interest.

That’s what happened to Ena Farley, one especially abusive guardianship case in New York.

Frank also said he’d like to limit the power of court appointees, many of whom have limited interaction with the wards while being given the power to make life altering decisions.

We also had a fundamental disagreement on a key issue.

I believe the only reform for guardianship is its elimination. Frank disagrees. He said that there are those who have a need for it, but the system must be reformed so that it only functions in those unique cases. Check out part of the interview below, where we debated this issue.

Frank said guardianship needs to be, “narrowly tailored, closely monitored, and always reversible when circumstances change.”

He also argued that even if you think guardianship must be eliminated, it’s probably not realistic for that to happen right away so we should try to reform it in the meantime.

I believe that guardianship is an issue of liberty, along with the abuses I’ve covered. No one deserves to have their freedom taken away unless they’ve committed a crime, even those in need of help. It’s not the government’s job, in my opinion, to save people from themselves.

In the last fifteen minutes of the interview, we talked New York City politics, including incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Check out another part of the video where Frank explained why he thinks Mamdani won.