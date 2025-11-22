Max Goodman of Amundsen Davis is the latest to issue a bogus lawsuit against me.

October was a spectacular month for me, having received nearly half a dozen bogus lawsuit threats.

November looked to be quiet until I received a wonderful cease and desist letter from Max Goodman, an attorney with Amundsen Davis in Chicago.

The Goodman cease and desist letter

Compared to most of the cease-and-desist letters I receive, this one was one of the best. However, that’s setting the bar very low. Most of the cease-and-desist letters I receive fail to specify what’s defamatory or provide evidence for why something is defamatory. Mr. Goodman reached that low bar.

Feliza the drug addicted criminal

Mr. Goodman represents Feliza Castro, who received physical custody despite a history of drug use and violence.

Feliza Castro from a booking photo from more than ten years ago.

From a police report from Rosemont, Illinois from when Feliza allegedly attacked a cop.

The article which got Max’s panties in a bunch is entitled: Debtors Prison Alive and Well in Cook County and I refer to her violent history in the article.

“She once attacked a cop in a fit of rage, but the court, after initially giving Eddie physical custody, has given her sole custody.” I stated in the Debtors Prison article.

Max didn’t identify that portion as defamatory so we can safely assume it’s true.

Instead, Max was perturbed by the passage which immediately preceded it, “His ex-girlfriend, Feliza Castro, has a documented history of drug abuse, through several failed drug tests.”

I wasn’t specific about which tests Feliza failed, but Max seemed to know what I referred to, when he claimed that she only got a positive test when a doctor prescribed “a cocaine hydrochloride nasal solution.”

Here’s part of Mr. Goodman’s letter.

Ms. Castro never tested positive for any substance not prescribed or administered to her by a physician – the court record clearly reflects this fact. For example, during a minor medical procedure, Ms. Castro’s physicians administered a cocaine hydrochloride nasal solution (it is used to numb the mucous membrane inside the nose).

Except, I didn’t count on a single positive drug test which has an explanation.

This is not the first time I noted that Feliza has a drug problem. In a 2023 article, I stated the following.

Castro has failed multiple drug tests. One evaluation noted, “Feliza Castro is poorly compliant with her testing and occasionally has used prohibited substances.”

That article relies on the conclusions of an evaluation, not on a positive drug test which could be explained.

More than that, Feliza has tested positive numerous times.

The druggie gets custody

How many medical procedures did she have? As a result of these failed tests, she did lose custody…temporarily.

Feliza did, as Max pointed out, get custody back and have the positive tests be rendered moot, but that only raises further questions about the judgment of the Cook County court.

She continues to have physical custody and sole decision making.

Why would Cook County judges give someone with a drug and violence history so many free passes? The court stuck Eddie with a dubious label.

Me thinks the lawyer doth thou protest too much

Max wasn’t done. He was perturbed about another passage from a separate article, this one entitled: The trainwreck in Cook County

“This statement, in context, falsely implies that Ms. Castro paid either Dr. Finn or Ms. Kuzniar for untrue testimony or findings,” Max said of my statement, “Feliza has had court whores like Dr. David Finn and Pam Kuzniar bolster her this claim (the claim that Mr. Engels alienated their child.)”

Mr. Engels is Eddie Engels, who shares a daughter with Feliza.

The court whores

The term court whore was first made popular by the book Whores of the court: The fraud of psychiatric testimony and the rape of American justice.

The book describes the proliferation of court appointed therapists, psychologists, and others who use dubious science to affect court outcomes.

Both Dr. David Finn and Pamela Kuzniar were appointed to Eddie and Feliza’s custody case, and they bolstered her claim that Eddie was a parent alienator.

I’ve written a lot about my belief that parental alienation is junk science.

I don’t remember ever accusing anyone of bribery. I never had direct evidence, and frankly, most times there’s no need for bribes.

Feliza and Eddie have paid plenty in fees which the court has authorized. This case has been ongoing for twelve years with no end.

A perpetual custody case is a feature in a false label of parental alienation.

The Richard Luthmann problem

Max has one more problem. In 2024, Richard Luthmann also wrote about this case, an article entitled Cook County Judge Shocks in Custody Battle: Mom’s Drug Use on Social Media Dismissed as ‘No Emergency’. He made nearly identical allegations.

In a custody battle that has left many in shock, Edward Engels, a Chicago father, filed an emergency motion on October 2, 2024, urging the court to suspend the parenting time of his ex-girlfriend, Feliza Castro, citing her dangerous, drug-fueled behavior documented on social media. Engels provided evidence that Castro has repeatedly tested positive for drugs, including cocaine and ketamine, while livestreaming erratic behavior on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Despite overwhelming evidence, a Cook County Judge declared that the situation did not meet the threshold of an “emergency.”

After Rich wrote that article, Max fired off another strongly worded letter to him.

Part of Max Goodman’s letter to Richard Luthmann

Rich didn’t back down; he sent an email challenging the letter point by point.

Max dropped the matter. He didn’t sue.

PLEASE HELP!

He still might sue me. So, I’m asking my audience for help. I have reactivated the fundraiser for Cook County articles. Check out the fundraiser here.

If Max does sue, I may need some financial help. In the meantime, for every $500 raised, I will do one article on the calamitous situation in Cook County courts.