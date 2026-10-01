Judge Paige McThenia

On September 10, 2026, there was a mundane conference between a North Carolina and California judge which reveals a flagrant bias.

On that day, a UCCJEA conference was called at the request of North Carolina Judge Paige McThenia.

UCCJEA stands for Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act.

“The UCCJEA provides a consistent set of standards for courts to determine jurisdiction over child custody matters and to enforce foreign child custody judgments. The UCCJEA is designed to prevent jurisdictional forum shopping based on favorable child custody awards, the UCCJEA ensures custody determinations are made in the child’s home state and facilitates the enforcement of custody and visitation orders across state lines. It also protects victims of child abuse and domestic violence by establishing rules for jurisdiction, enforcement, and modification of child custody orders.” according to the Cornell Law website.

Thi Preysner had filed a domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) against her husband, John Preysner, in Orange County, California.

They are divorcing.

At the same time, there is a child custody case ongoing in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina with Judge McThenia presiding.

A UCCJEA conference is common when two different courts are attempting to establish jurisdiction over a child custody matter at the same time.

In this case, there was no dispute.

During the conference, Orange County Judge Elia Naqvi stated, “That was done on May 4, 2026. So, we just have it on the record that that was done on May 4th. And, obviously, I was not the judge in Orange County on that, but at that point it was determined -- and again, Judge McThenia, correct me if I’m wrong -- that North Carolina was the appropriate venue {for child custody} and that it was to remain with North Carolina.”

Thi’s current DVRO doesn’t include their children.

Thi’s attorney, Frank Terrazas, stated at one point, “Well, I guess I don’t understand the purpose of a UCCJEA conference at this point when UCCJEA home state jurisdiction is not a present issue between the two jurisdictions.”

Mr. Terrazas did not respond to an email for comment.

The conference lasted less than ten minutes, where it was reiterated that North Carolina still had jurisdiction, a fact no one argued.

Despite that, John Preysner was represented by three attorneys.

His California attorney, Ryan Patrick Murphy, was there. Mr. Murphy did not respond to an email for comment.

Two child custody attorneys from North Carolina, Eric Trosch and Lauren Smith, were also there. Neither responded to an email for comment. They are both part of the law firm, Conrad, Trosch & Kemmy.

They appeared to be invited by Judge McThenia.

“Well, then it’s just me. Mr. Preysner’s -- oh, there is Mr. Trosch. This is Eric Trosch who represents Mr. Preysner in North Carolina. And the case number here is 20CV008689. There have been some other cases, but that is the main case now, and Mr. Preysner is the plaintiff, and Ms. Preysner is the defendant.” Judge McThenia told her counterpart during the conference.

I left a voicemail with her chambers asking why she called the UCCJEA conference.

The Mecklenburg County Courts Communications Department provided the following statement on Judge McThenia’s behalf.

Under Canon 3A(6) of the Code of Judicial Conduct, judges are not permitted to make public comments about the merits of any pending case in any court, state or federal, if it involves a case or controversy arising in North Carolina or addresses North Carolina law. Canon 3A(6) also requires judges to encourage court personnel under their direction and control not to make such comments. Therefore, Judge McThenia and our office are unable to comment on the case referenced in your request, John Preysner VS Thi Preysner, File No. 26CV008689-590, because it is still pending.

Judge McThenia’s insistence on this unnecessary conference is juxtaposed with her actions at an April 30, 2026, hearing.

On that day, John and Thi faced off in front of her for a child custody hearing.

Three days prior to that hearing, Thi filed for another DVRO in Orange County, California, and that one included the former couple’s two children.

There was a flurry of activity which preceded this hearing, all of it complicated the legal matter.

Thi initially travelled to California from her home in North Carolina temporarily to visit family.

When she refused to return, John filed for custody in North Carolina while Thi filed a DVRO in California.

(Thi previously explained that she concluded that in California that John was abusive, and she was getting specialized medical care for her daughter in California)

Both the DVRO (in California) and the custody case (in North Carolina) were ongoing when Judge McThenia held her April 30 hearing.

That required a UCCJEA conference; North Carolina rules mandate having one.

From the North Carolina practice book

“Anytime a court becomes aware that an action is pending in another state or that another state has entered a custody order, the North Carolina judge must immediately communicate with the judge in the other state to resolve the emergency,” the Norrh Carolina practice book states.

According to audio of the hearing, Judge McThenia became aware of the Orange County DVRO. Rather than requesting a UCCJEA conference, she exercised jurisdiction, granted John temporary sole custody, and ordered Thi to return the children from California. She also yelled and bullied Thi throughout the hearing. The audio of April 30 hearing is below.

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If Thi had returned the children as ordered by Judge McThenia, she would have violated the California DVRO.

The confusion was caused by Judge McThenia’s refusal to have the UCCJEA conference in that case.

Her insistence on having one when no one was arguing child custody jurisdiction raises even more questions about her objectivity.