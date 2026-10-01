Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 2

A mother should never be left wondering which judge’s order she must violate. That’s the human consequence at the center of Volpe’s reporting. McThenia found time for a September conference that apparently settled nothing disputed. Why wasn’t that coordination undertaken before the April return order, when California’s protection reportedly covered the children? The answer belongs in the court record. A later conference cannot repair an earlier failure to address conflicting commands. I’ve seen enough family court to recognize how procedural confusion becomes pressure on a parent. These courts wield enormous power over children. They owe families more than a ceremonial conversation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MIchael Volpe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture